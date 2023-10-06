Trump: Jim Jordan ‘has my complete & total endorsement!’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 6, 2023

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Donald Trump said he is endorsing Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan in the race for the new Speaker of the House.

“He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment. Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding – He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!” Trump wrote.

Jordan’s record in athletic achievement impressed Trump:

So much is learned from sports, and Jim was a master! While attending Graham High School, he won State Championships all four years, a rarity, and compiled an amazing 156-1 record. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jim became a two-time NCAA Division l Wrestling Champion. He won his 1985-86 NCAA Championship Matches in his weight class.

Following the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, Jordan said he would run for the post. Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise has also said he is running to replace McCarthy.

Trump’s endorsement of Jordan came after the former president had floated the idea of stepping into the Speaker’s role himself on a short-term basis.

Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls, who had pushed Trump for Speaker, said he now backs Jordan.

“Just had a great conversation with President Trump about the Speaker’s race,” Nehls said on the social-media site X. “He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party. I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House.”

Trump is expected to visit Capitol Hill next week for the House Speaker election. The House has been in recess following an abrupt dismissal ordered by Speaker Pro Tem Patrick McHenry of North Carolina.

Trump told Fox News Digital he would serve as a “unifier” for the Republican Party until lawmakers reach a decision on who should replace McCarthy.

Trump said if the GOP can’t come to a consensus on a replacement for McCarthy, he would take the speakership for a short “30, 60, or 90-day period.”

“I have been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “If they don’t get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer-term, because I am running for president.”

The most recent Fox News poll shows 60% of Republican primary voters supporting Trump for the GOP nomination, up from 53% in the last survey in August.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she continues to hope to see Trump with the gavel. Greene said on X that she intended to nominate the former president for the Speaker’s race during the upcoming GOP conference meeting next week.

“We only have one choice for Speaker: President Donald J. Trump. His policies stopped the globalists and communists more than anyone else. He is the leader of the Republican Party and the only person we can trust to Save America,” Greene said.

