Trump hits GOP: ‘NO FIGHT’; Democrat senators would see fraud as ‘act of war and fight to the death’

December 27, 2020

“When it is all over, and this period of time becomes just another ugly chapter in our Country’s history, WE WILL WIN,” President Donald Trump said in one of a series of tweets on Saturday.

Trump also had a message for Republican senators who reports say are distancing themselves from efforts to challenge electoral college votes during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

“Time for Republican Senators to step up and fight for the Presidency, like the Democrats would do if they had actually won,” Trump tweeted.

“If a Democrat Presidential Candidate had an Election Rigged & Stolen, with proof of such acts at a level never seen before, the Democrat Senators would consider it an act of war, and fight to the death. Mitch & the Republicans do NOTHING, just want to let it pass. NO FIGHT!”

The president continued: “The proof is irrefutable! Massive late night mail-in ballot drops in swing states, stuffing the ballot boxes (on video), double voters, dead voters, fake signatures, illegal immigrant voters, banned Republican vote watchers, MORE VOTES THAN ACTUAL VOTERS (check out Detroit & Philadelphia), and much more. The numbers are far greater than what is necessary to win the individual swing states, and cannot even be contested.

“Courts are bad, the FBI and ‘Justice’ didn’t do their job, and the United States Election System looks like that of a third world country. Freedom of the press has been gone for a long time, it is Fake News, and now we have Big Tech (with Section 230) to deal with.”

Several House Republicans have said they will challenge votes cast by presidential electors in contested states at the on Jan. 6 session, where Vice President Mike Pence will be counting the votes.

The move to challenge the electors is aimed at triggering a contingent election, in which each state’s delegation casts one en bloc vote to determine the president in the U.S. House of Representatives, while the vice president is decided by a vote in the U.S. Senate.

Before a contingent election is called, an objection must succeed. Objections during the joint session must be made in writing by at least one House member and one senator. If the objection meets the requirements, the joint session pauses and each house withdraws to its own chamber to debate the question for a maximum of two hours. The House and the Senate will then vote separately to accept or reject the objection, which requires a majority vote from both chambers.

If one chamber accepts and the other rejects, then according to federal law “the votes of the electors whose appointment shall have been certified by the executive of the State, under the seal thereof, shall be counted.”

Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks initiated the push when he announced his intention to object to the electoral votes on Jan. 6. Since then, a growing number of Republican lawmakers have expressed their intention to object to the electoral votes during that session, including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Jody Hice of Georgia, Lance Gooden and Brian Babin of Texas, Ted Budd of North Carolina, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Rep.-elects Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama has suggested that he may join the planned objection by members of the House.

