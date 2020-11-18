Trump-hating Republicans use Antifa tactics against attorneys investigating fraud

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2020

The Never-Trumpers at The Lincoln Project have set a new standard for low-life behavior in attacking the Trump campaign’s contesting of the 2020 election results.

In a tweet last week, The Lincoln Project provided the contact information for two lawyers representing President Donald Trump and told all reading the tweet to “make them famous.”

The Lincoln Project is an American political action committee formed in late 2019 by a number of Republicans and former Republicans dedicated to defeating President Donald Trump.

“Here are two attorneys attempting to help Trump overturn the will of the Pennsylvanian people,” The Lincoln Project tweeted, providing both the phone numbers and email addresses to doxx the lawyers.

To the surprise of many, Twitter actually removed the post, saying it violated the social media platform’s rules on abusive behavior.

The two lawyers work for the Porter Wright Morris & Arthur law firm’s Pittsburgh location. That firm and the Ohio-based Jones Day law firm are representing the Trump campaign in a federal lawsuit alleging voting irregularities in Pennsylvania, according to the American Bar Association Journal. All told, the two law firms are involved in at least four separate lawsuits related to the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.

In another series of tweets, the skeeves at The Lincoln Project told their followers to create LinkedIn accounts and ask employees at Porter Wright and Jones Day “how they can work for an organization trying to overturn the will of the American people.” The slimeballs then told their followers to “reply with screenshots of your messages.”

The Post Millennial’s Libby Emmons noted of The Lincoln Project: “Once they’d sicced the Internet on the lawyers, they decided that another great— if illegal— idea would be to target the lawyers’ clients. If they are unable to stop the lawsuits, and they are unable to directly stop the lawyers, they will use their weight to threaten the lawyers’ clients, and therefore their livelihoods. The Lincoln Project doesn’t just want these lawyers to stop doing this job, they want them out of a job altogether.”

Another of Trump’s lawyers had her life threatened after she filed a civil rights lawsuit to ensure a clean election in Pennsylvania, the Gateway Pundit reported.

Philadelphia lawyer Linda Kerns said in a Sunday night court filing that she was harassed and threatened by a lawyer working for Kirkland & Ellis.

“Since this case was filed, undersigned counsel has been subjected to continuous harassment in the form of abuse e-mails, phone calls, physical and economic threats, and even accusations of treason – all for representing the President of the United States’ campaign in this litigation,” wrote Kerns in her filing.

“On November 14, 2020 at 8:43 am, an attorney at Kirkland & Ellis left a one-minute voicemail for undersigned counsel. The voicemail, which has been provided to counsel of record from Kirkland & Ellis in this case and will be provided to the Court via email upon request, speaks for itself and by any measure falls afoul of standards of professional conduct.”

Kirkland & Ellis’s lawyer tried to deny one of their attorneys had harassed and threatened Kerns before finally admitting it and then defending the conduct.

“Contacted about this message, Secretary Boockvar’s counsel first opined that despite the caller identification on the voicemail the call may not have been placed from Kirkland & Ellis. Confronted with the fact that the firm issues cell phones to its lawyers and it should be easy to check a directory to confirm that this number belongs to one of his colleagues, opposing counsel finally admitted that it did, but then excused the conduct by saying the lawyer (who works in the same office) does not work on this case or in litigation, and offering that the call was ‘discourteous’ and apologizing for wasting time.”

In other developments:

Georgia

In the fourth incident of errors in the Georgia vote processing, a recount monitor discovered a 9,626-vote error in the hand recount in DeKalb County, according to the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party.

“One of our monitors discovered a 9,626-vote error in the DeKalb County hand count. One batch was labeled 10,707 for Biden and 13 for Trump—an improbable margin even by DeKalb standards. The actual count for the batch was 1,081 for Biden and 13 for Trump,” David Shafer tweeted on Nov. 18.

“Had this counting error not been discovered, Biden would have gained enough votes from this one batch alone to cancel out Trump’s gains from Fayette, Floyd, and Walton,” Shafer added, referring to the three counties which discovered memory cards with uncounted votes on Monday and Tuesday.

“We were limited to one monitor for every 10 counting tables and we were kept some distance from the tables. There is no telling what we missed under these unreasonable restrictions,” Shafer said.

Fayette, Floyd, and Walton counties discovered uncounted votes on Monday and Tuesday with each batch favoring Trump. The discovered votes cut Joe Biden’s lead in the state by more than 1,400 votes, The Epoch Times reported.

Michigan

The elections board in Wayne County, which includes to the city of Detroit, initially refused Tuesday night to certify the results of its Nov. 3 election before Republican members changed their minds after receiving threats and approved the results.

“The initial vote and then sudden reversal injected new drama into the legal fight waged by President Trump’s campaign in several battleground states,” Just the News reported.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers originally deadlocked 2-2, with both Republican members refusing to certify the results after discrepancies were discovered in absentee ballot poll books in a majority of Detroit’s precincts. Similar problems were discovered in the county’s summer primary and the November 2016 election but did not impact the board’s vote then.

The deadlock came just a week after a city of Detroit elections worker named Jessy Jacob submitted an affidavit saying she personally witnessed and was instructed by supervisors herself to back date absentee ballots the day after the election to make votes look like they had arrived on or before Nov. 3. Jacob testified she believed thousands of ballots had been altered.

Michigan Democrat state Representative-Elect Abraham Aiyash reportedly issued a threat to the children of Republican Wayne County Board of Canvasser’s member Monica Palmer over her initial vote to not certify the results. Aiyash warned Palmer that her children could face retribution from black classmates in school as he named the school they likely attend.

Dominion

The New York Times published a video in 2018 of a University of Michigan computer scientist showing a group of his students how to hack and rig a Dominion Voting Systems machine.

The professor featured in the Times’ video, J. Alex Halderman, says that the Dominion voting machines are “vulnerable to sabotage and even to cyberattacks that could change votes.”

He then tells viewers of the video how to hack the machines:

“Step 1: Buy a voting machine on eBay, or if you’re the North Koreans, Hack the manufacturer and steal their software code.

Step 2: Write a virus.

Step 3: Email your virus to every election official responsible for programming the voting machines with new ballots.

Step 4: Wait.

Step 5: Hijack the programming and let the election officials copy your invisible malicious code onto the voting machines.

Step 6: Watch your code silently steal votes.”

In the video, Haldermann asks his students to participate in a poll where they are asked to choose between their own university and number one rival, Ohio State. As students are seen voting for Michigan, the votes are shown being changed to Ohio State, due to Haldermann’s premeditated hack of the machines.

Ohio State is soon shown as the winner, despite a paper count that clearly shows Michigan won the vote.

The final shot of the video shows President Trump speaking at a news conference, conveying to reporters his support for paper ballots. “It’s old fashioned, but it’s always good to have a backup system of voting. It’s called paper.”

