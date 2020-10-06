Trump hated by Left for hitting where it hurts: The courts

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Grace Vuoto

President Donald Trump is at the climactic moment of his presidency: the opportunity to add another conservative judge to the Supreme Court.

Since his election in 2016, he has steadily been transforming the American justice system — a legacy that will have a monumental impact on the nation over the next few decades.

His latest contribution is the nomination of federal judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Barrett is a staunch constitutionalist conservative who walks in the footsteps of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Moreover, Trump has appointed 216 new federal judges, each having a life term. In conjunction with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the president has taken maximum advantage of every vacancy, stacking the courts with judges who will respect the Constitution.

Since the 1960s, the Left has transformed American society by waging a twin assault: propaganda in our schools and a persistent thwarting of the people’s will via judicial fiat. These institutions — our education system and the courts—once they were overtaken by the Left, have relentlessly undermined the traditional underpinnings of American society.

During Trump’s presidency, Democrats have attempted to block his America First agenda by waging vacuous investigations such as the Russia collusion probe and even impeachment. Despite all the sound and fury of these assaults, their impact is fleeting. They fade away like the headlines of yesterday’s newspapers.

By contrast, Trump and McConnell have undertaken the hard work that does not often make the nightly news but shapes the lives of Americans, their children and grandchildren. Ironically, the vitriol of the investigations and impeachment crusade during the Trump administration served as a distracting shield: while the Left focused on flashy crusades, the president and the GOP Senate were building a judicial juggernaut.

The capstone is now the transformation of the highest court in the land. Trump has already appointed two Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Now, in the wake of the passing of the liberal icon, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the president has the opportunity of a lifetime: to get a third appointment — Barrett — to the Supreme Court.

Ginsburg died less than 50 days before the 2020 presidential election. It surely does appear, when historians write this improbable story, that Trump was meant to be in this position at this moment in history to complete a grand mission: give the courts, including the Supreme Court, back to the people.

Among the most important wrongs to be made right is to overturn Roe v. Wade and bring an end to the legally sanctioned murder of American babies. Barrett is a staunch, pro-life Catholic who could be the decisive vote on the high court that finally buries this heinous legislation. If Roe v. Wade is ultimately overturned, Trump will be given credit for assisting the most humanitarian revolution in American history since the abolition of slavery.

The Democrats and the mainstream media are labeling Republicans as “hypocrites” for blocking former President Barack Obama’s judicial pick, Merrick Garland, during an election year and then conversely now working to appoint Barrett to the Supreme Court close to a presidential election. But, Democrats are also hypocrites for they made the very opposite case, both times, as well. Both parties have used the most convenient argument they had to leverage their power.

The larger point, however, is that Obama lost the House and Senate and therefore was at the mercy of the GOP Senate by the time his Supreme Court opportunity came. Instead, the GOP won and held the Senate when the next seminal occasion arose.

This means, the will of the people, even more than the will of any single party, is fully manifest at this juncture.

Let Trump and the GOP move forward in the full glory of this opportune moment. It is the fruition of decades of hard work by advocates and voters who have been determined to halt the leftward corrosion of our sacred republic.

Grace Vuoto, Ph. D, is a WorldTribune columnist and regular commentator on WRKO in Boston, Massachusetts. She is a former nationally syndicated radio host, editor at The Washington Times and university professor.