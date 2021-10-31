Trump fact checks Wall Street Journal ‘whitewash’ of election fraud reports

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 31, 2021

The Wall Street Journal on Friday ran on op-ed titled “Readers to President Trump: Knock It Off”. It was subtitled: “His claims of election fraud aren’t true and undermine our democracy.”

Trump released a detailed statement which amounts to a fact check of the Journal’s op-ed:

The Wall Street Journal just did a white-washed statement, so incorrectly, almost as incorrect as their views on tariffs against China, a country that has been ripping off the United States for years (not even including the disaster of the China Virus), trying to justify the fraud of an election in Pennsylvania, but also saying “even if” we are right, “Mr. Trump would be two states short of victory.”

Wrong! We were only talking about Pennsylvania, we weren’t talking about other states, which are also wrapped up in large scale fraud or election improprieties. As an example take a look at what happened yesterday in Racine, Wisconsin, where a brave Patriot Sheriff and his staff found fraud and criminal activity with regard to what took place with ballot harvesting and other things in nursing homes, which the Wisconsin Election Commission ordered to be done throughout the state. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

There are many other improprieties in Wisconsin, including numerous laws broken, according to a new report from the Legislative Audit Bureau, who identified at least 44,272 illegal “indefinitely confined” votes who did not show Voter ID. Almost 7% of a sample of mail-in ballots were missing information required by law, and therefore should not have counted, which would amount to 32,431 illegal ballots.

Just one example of fraud in Georgia (and there is so much more!) is enough to swing the election, as 43,907 ballots from Facebook funded drop boxes violated Chain of Custody requirements, and were thus illegally counted? In Michigan, even the RINOs in the state senate confirmed roughly 45,000 ballots were delivered to the TCF Center in Detroit with no Chain of Custody at 3:30 and 4:30 a.m on Nov. 4, and an estimated 289,866 absentee ballots were illegally sent to people who never requested them, far more votes than needed to win the state.

Also in Arizona, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors were caught spreading “outright lies” about the Audit, and caught illegally deleting election data and records in defiance of a subpoena. They cannot explain away the findings of the Arizona Audit, which include:

● 23,344 “Mail-In Ballots Voted from Prior Address

● 9,041 “More Ballots Returned by Voter Than Received”

● 284,412 ballot images “were corrupt or missing”

● 17,322 duplicate ballot envelopes (which surged after Election Day)

● 5,295 “Voters That Potentially Voted in Multiple Counties”

● 2,382 “In-Person Voters Who Had Moved out of Maricopa County”

● 2,081 “Voters Moved Out-of-State During 29-Day Period Preceding Election”

● “Official Results Does Not Match Who Voted” (off by at least 3,432 ballots)

There is far too much corruption and irregularities in Arizona to put in this letter, so we are attaching a copy of the just released and totally determinative report pertaining to the Election Audit.

Not included in the Audit was Pima County, which had multiple precincts with OVER 100 percent turnout for mail-in ballots—which is not possible (or legal!). These alone total 11,994 ballots, more than the election margin. Precincts with anomalous high turnout laughably went from 6% of Republicans voting for Biden to 40% of Republicans “voting” for Biden in mail-in ballots. No one in the Fake News Media pretends to believe this, so they just ignore the facts. It is all just part of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam.

We are not talking about one state, Pennsylvania, we are talking about numerous states, far more than is necessary to win, which we did, but which the Fake News media and the Wall Street Journal refused to talk about and are doing everything within their power to cover up. They don’t want the facts because if they had them, we win!

The Wall Street Journal does not properly refute the numbers in Pennsylvania and doesn’t even address the fact that there are still at least 120,000 excess voters not accounted for by the Pennsylvania Department of State, meaning more votes than voters!

The thing the Wall Street Journal is right about is the statement that “their attempts to censor Mr. Trump have done nothing to diminish his popularity,” and “our advice would be to examine [the Democrats’] own standards after they fell so easily for false Russian collusion claims.”

The only problem is they didn’t fall for it, the Democrats and Crooked Hillary Clinton (with her now indicted lawyer, Michael Sussman, etc.) illegally created the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA and UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE scams, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and many more.

For whatever reason, the Wall Street Journal is doing a complete cover-up of the facts and figures behind the 2020 Presidential Election. After having dealt with them and others in the media for 4 years as president, I have lost complete confidence in them. They don’t want the facts, but the people of our Country, and indeed the world, understand what is going on.

I’d like to conclude by thanking all of the millions of wonderful people who are working so hard against the Radical Left Democrats and the Fake News Media in order to show and prove this massive election fraud.

One of the functions of the media is to verify widely-disseminated and presumably authoritative statements of public officials or organizations.

While Trump has frequently been “fact-checked” for his statements about 2020 election fraud, most such “analysis” dismissed his claims without evidence as having been “debunked.” Corporate media reports have rarely provided in-depth coverage of 2020 election irregularities. On the other hand, alternative media that have provided such coverage after Jan. 6, have been suppressed by Big Tech platforms such as Facebook, Google search and Twitter.

