Trump expects ‘war with some socialist’ in 2020

April 3, 2019

When he stands for re-election in 2020, President Donald Trump said he will likely be facing a Democratic socialist.

“We’re going into the war with some socialist,” the president said in a speech to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) on April 2.

Trump hinted that the socialists in the Democratic Party also may have played a role in the recent controversy surrounding Joe Biden.

“It looks like the only non-sort of heavy socialist, he’s being taken care of pretty well by the socialists. They got to him,” Trump said of Biden.

“I was going to call him, I don’t know him well, and say, ‘Welcome to the world, Joe. Are you having a good time?’ ” Trump continued.

Later in his speech, Trump joked that he was so happy after a U.S. general told him that ISIS was defeated that he said he wanted to kiss him.

“I felt like Joe Biden,” he said, as the crowd laughed.

The president also asked the NRCC crowd if he should keep running on his “Make America Great Again” slogan or a new slogan, “Keep America Great.”

“MAGA … how do you give that up for a new one?” Trump asked. “KAG? Maybe it catches on.”

Trump’s full speech:

