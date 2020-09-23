Trump expands order banning government use of ‘Critical Race Theory’ training

by WorldTribune Staff, September 23, 2020

President Donald Trump on Tuesday expanded an executive order which prohibits federal funds from being used to support “Critical Race Theory” training in the federal government and the military to include all federal contractors.

“[I]t shall be the policy of the United States not to promote race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating in the Federal workforce or in the Uniformed Services, and not to allow grant funds to be used for these purposes. In addition, Federal contractors will not be permitted to inculcate such views in their employees,” the order says.

Critical Race Theory holds that American society suffers from “systemic racism” which can only be cured through a massive redistribution of wealth.

Major institutions of the United States are tainted by slavery and racism because they were founded when slavery was still legal in parts of the country, the theory says. It also teaches that social interactions are guided by “white supremacy.”

“A few weeks ago, I BANNED efforts to indoctrinate government employees with divisive and harmful sex and race-based ideologies,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

“Today, I’ve expanded that ban to people and companies that do business with our Country, the United States Military, Government Contractors, and Grantees. Americans should be taught to take PRIDE in our Great Country, and if you don’t, there’s nothing in it for you!” the president added.

Christopher Rufo, a contributing editor for the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal, recently exposed the fact that some federal agencies were using Critical Race Theory in their diversity training.

Last month, Rufo reported that a major U.S. nuclear laboratory — the Sandia National Laboratories — had forced all its white male executives to attend a “white men’s caucus” to educate them on their “white privilege.”

Rufo discovered that this was just one among numerous cases of U.S. government institutions forcing Critical Race Theory-based training on employees.

“At the very, very tip of the iceberg… we’re talking about tens of millions of dollars per year,” Rufo said.

In response. President Trump ordered federal agencies to stop using the doctrine, and the Office of Management and Budget issued a memorandum directing all federal agencies “to begin to identify all contracts or other agency spending related to any training on ‘critical race theory,’ ‘white privilege,’ or any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either (1) that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil.”

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought outlined the directive in a memo: “The President has directed me to ensure that Federal agencies cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund these divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions,” Vought wrote. “Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date ‘training’ government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda.”

“For example, according to press reports, employees across the Executive Branch have been required to attend trainings where they are told that ‘virtually all White people contribute to racism’ or where they are required to say that they ‘benefit from racism,’” the memo continued. “We cannot accept our employees receiving training that seeks to undercut our core values as Americans and drive division within our workforce.”

The executive order signed by Trump on Tuesday bans private companies that have contracts with the federal government from using Critical Race Theory (CRT) in their own diversity training.

Rufo noted that the order could liberate many large corporations from a recent slew of attempts at indoctrination that have pushed radical left-wing books like “White Fragility” to the top of bestseller lists.

“The point on federal contractors is a major escalation: if a private company wants to work with the U.S. government, they can no longer teach critical race theory anywhere in their offices. This could potentially disrupt CRT programs in half of the Fortune 500,” Rufo tweeted.

Last week, President Trump announced the creation of a new “1776 Commission” to create a “patriotic” curriculum for students and push back against Critical Race Theory-inspired historical revisionism, such as the New York Times‘ recent Pulitzer Prize-winning (but factually challenged) “1619 Project.”

Andrew Breitbart in 2012 was among the first to warn of the pernicious effects of Critical Race Theory.

