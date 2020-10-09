Trump: Enough evidence to indict Obama officials, including Obama and Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, October 9, 2020

Attorney General William Barr has enough evidence to indict Obama administration officials, including Barack Obama and Joe Biden, for spying on the 2016 Trump presidential campaign, President Donald Trump indicated.

The Department of Justice has “plenty” of evidence to go after Obama officials, Trump said on Thursday during an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

“These people should be indicted, this was the greatest political crime in the history of our country, and that includes Obama and it includes Biden,” the president said.

“These are people that spied on my campaign — and we have everything — and now they say ‘we have much more,’ and I say, ‘Bill, we got plenty, you don’t need anymore,’ ” Trump continued.

On Tuesday, Trump authorized the declassification of all government documents related to the Trump-Russia investigation and the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!” Trump said in a tweet.

That announcement followed Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s declassification of a CIA memo addressed to former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok.

The memo informed the two officials about “an exchange … discussing U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.”

Ratcliffe also released notes taken by former CIA Director John Brennan that showed that Brennan was aware of the allegations. Brennan wrote: “Cite alleged approval by Hillary Clinton [on 28 July] on proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to villify [sic] Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.”

