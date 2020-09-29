‘Trump Doctrine’ earns U.S. president third Nobel Peace Prize nomination

by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2020

Citing the “Trump Doctrine” against endless foreign wars, four Australian law professors nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Law professor David Flint told Sky News in Australia that he and his colleagues decided to nominate Trump because “he is guided by two things, which seem to be absent from so many politicians. He has firstly common sense and he is only guided by a national interest, and therefore, in our circumstances, an interest in the Western alliance.”

Flint added: “What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided that he would no longer have America involved in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing, but the killing of thousands of young Americans and enormous debts imposed on America.”

The Peace Prize nomination from the Australian professors is the third for Trump in September.

Earlier this month, Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for his work in brokering a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

A week later, a member of the Swedish Parliament nominated Trump for his work in facilitating breakthrough agreements on trade between Kosovo and Serbia. It was proposed that a lake on the border between Kosovo and Serbia could be named after Trump for his work in the deal.

During his interview with Sky News, Flint also spoke about the recent peace deal announced by Trump between Israel and the UAE:

“What Donald Trump did was go against all advice, but he did it with common sense, he negotiated directly with the Arab states concerned and Israel and brought them together. And the states are lining up, Arab and Middle Eastern, to join that network of peace, which will dominate the Middle East,” Flint said.

Flint also applauded how the president has “calmed tensions in relation to Korea” and withdrew from the Obama-negotiated Iran nuclear agreement and the Paris climate agreement as reasons to back him for the Peace Prize.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media