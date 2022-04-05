Trump declares war on Team Biden’s transgender policies

by WorldTribune Staff, April 5, 2022

On March 31, Team Biden trotted out two documents which offer guidance for children allegedly struggling with their gender identity. The documents advocated for “ ‘top’ surgery – to create male-typical chest shape or enhance breasts;” and “ ‘bottom’ surgery – surgery on genitals or reproductive organs, facial feminization or other procedures.”

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Population Affairs document was titled “Gender Affirming Care and Young People.”

“Medical and psychosocial gender affirming healthcare practices have been demonstrated to yield lower rates of adverse mental health outcomes, build self-esteem, and improve overall quality of life for transgender and gender diverse youth,” the OPA document states.

The same day, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Child Traumatic Stress Network, another subset of HHS, released a more detailed twin document titled, “Gender-Affirming Care Is Trauma-Informed Care.”

Other practices promoted by Team Biden on the International Transgender Day of Visibility include puberty blockers, which can pause pubertal development, and hormone therapy using estrogen or testosterone.

At his rally in Michigan on Saturday, former president Donald Trump slammed the Biden team’s endorsement of surgery and medical therapy for transgender children.

“This week the Biden administration released guidance endorsing hormone therapy, puberty blockers and sex-changing surgeries for children and minor youth,” Trump said. “Can you imagine a child and then they grow up and they say ‘why the hell did you do that to me mom or dad or government?’ ”

“Who the hell would have even believed that we’d be talking about this stuff?” the 45th president asked the crowd.

Joe Biden also said he would fight state laws that limit biological males from competing in collegiate athletics against biological females. The topic has gained much attention since the emergence of biological male University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who had a dominant run in women’s competition.

“With their extremist sex and gender ideology the Democratic party is waging war on reality, war on science, war on children, war on women,” Trump said.

A Gallup survey published in February found that about 0.7 percent of Americans self-identify as transgender.

