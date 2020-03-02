Trump campaign raised record $3 million per day in February

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2020

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee (RNC) in February took in $86 million in its largest digital fundraising haul for one month since 2016.

“President Trump continues to build momentum as people keep responding to his success his success,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “With this unprecedented support, the President and the RNC are assembling an unstoppable juggernaut focused like a laser on November.”

The February fundraising effort averaged more than $3 million per day for the month.

Trump’s re-election campaign has raised more than $600 million since the start of 2019. It currently has more than $225 million cash on hand, the Daily Caller reported on March 2.

The report noted that Trump’s campaign said it has gathered more than 4 million voter contacts this election cycle in conjunction with the RNC and authorized joint fundraising committees.

“Our record-breaking fundraising success month after month speaks to the incredible enthusiasm we’re seeing for President Trump, and is fueling the greatest ground operations and grassroots army in history,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

“The contrast in 2020 couldn’t be clearer — a continued American boon under President Trump, or a complete government takeover of our lives under any of these 2020 socialist candidates.”

One of those socialists, Bernie Sanders, pulled in $46.5 million in February, breaking his own monthly fundraising record set in January by more than $20 million, his campaign said.

“I think we are the strongest campaign to defeat Trump because of the nature of our grassroots movement,” Sanders said in an interview with CBS. “We will have more than enough money through individual contributions from the middle class and working families of this country to defeat Trump.”

