Trump calls in to Gettysburg hearing: ‘This election was rigged’ and ‘has to be turned around’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2020

The Trump campaign’s legal team presented what it said was evidence of election fraud on a massive scale during a hearing convened by Republicans in the Pennsylvania state legislature on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump called in to the meeting in Gettysburg, saying: “This election was rigged and we can’t let that happen. We can’t let it happen for our country. And this election has to be turned around, because we won Pennsylvania by a lot and we won all these swing states by a lot.”

(See the hearing in its entirety below.)

“If you were a Republican poll worker you were treated like a dog,” Trump said on a call as his lawyer, Jenna Ellis, held up her phone to the microphone. He was referring to complaints from sworn affidavits about poll watchers being denied access to vote-tabulation efforts on Nov. 3 and beyond in places like Philadelphia and Detroit.

“Our poll watchers were pushed out of the building … don’t be intimidated by these people,” Trump said, while also referring to threats and a pressure campaign against his legal team.

Several lawyers stopped representing the president in Pennsylvania, citing harassment. One lawyer, Linda Kerns, was placed under protection due to “threats of harm” when an employee of another law firm representing Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar allegedly threatened her over the phone, The Epoch Times reported.

Trump further said that those engaged in a pressure campaign against Trump surrogates, lawyers, or Republicans are “horrible people,” who “don’t love our country.”

Later, Trump stated that his goal, in no uncertain terms, is “to turn the election over.” What happened in the United States, he said, was “many, many cases” of fraud.”

“They cheated. It was a fraudulent election,” he added, signaling that he is nowhere close to conceding.

One legislator at the meeting in Gettysburg claimed that it was Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf who mandated the use of the Dominion Voting Systems platform and that it had not been voted on by the legislature.

One witness described huge “spikes” in votes that went overwhelmingly to Joe Biden.

“Normally you would see a smooth curve going up, not any big spikes…that’s what [the other witness] was talking about, the anomalies of loading and uploading those votes so that big spike that occurs there is a prime indicator of fraudulent voting,” the witness said.

“And that’s 604,000 votes in 90 minutes? Is that right?” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said to the witness.

“Correct. This is 337,000 votes in that period of time,” the witness said.

“When you look at this curve with all of these spikes, can you calculate how much of a vote that accounted for Biden and how much for Trump?” Giuliani said.

“Close to 600,000…I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand.”

Giuliani: “And how much for Trump?”

Witness: “I think it was a little over 3,200.”

