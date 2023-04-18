Trump announces plan to make nation’s streets safe again

by WorldTribune Staff, April 18, 2023

In a new “Agenda 47” video, former President Trump details his plan to end “the nightmare of the homeless, drug addicts, and dangerously deranged on American streets” by relocating the homeless to “tent cities.”

“Our once great cities have become unlivable, unsanitary nightmares, surrendered to the homeless, the drug addicted, and the violent and dangerously deranged. We’re making many suffer for the whims of a deeply unwell few. And they are unwell, indeed,” Trump says in the video.

“The homeless have no right to turn every park and sidewalk into a place for them to squat and do drugs. Americans should not have to step over piles of needles and waste as they walk down a street in a beautiful city — at least, a once-beautiful city. Because they’ve changed so much over the last ten years.

“Our first consideration should be the rights and safety of the hard-working and law-abiding citizens who make our society function. When I’m back in the White House, we will use every tool, lever, and authority to get the homeless off our streets. We want to take care of them, but they have to be off our streets.”

#AGENDA47: Ending the Nightmare of the Homeless, Drug Addicts, and Dangerously Deranged on American Streets pic.twitter.com/mZWfCWMxlj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 18, 2023

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington posted the following on Telegram on Tuesday:

