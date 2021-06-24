Trump ally: Explosion of evidence about to come out of Arizona

by WorldTribune Staff, June 24, 2021

Americans will soon learn the exact extent of what occurred in Maricopa County in the November election. The news will be nothing short of a bombshell, a former Trump administration official said.

Boris Epshteyn, former special assistant to President Donald Trump, said Wednesday on Steve Bannon’s War Room: “From what I’m hearing the information coming out is that the amount of ballots missing continues to be overwhelming. Let’s put it that way.”

Epshteyn added: “We’re not going into numbers. That’s not our role. That’s going to come out at the right time… And when the information does come out, if it stays the way it is now, it’s going to be a nuclear explosion against this narrative against Democrats, against the mainstream media…

“This is absolutely major. Arizona is on fire. What they are uncovering is what we logically have known ever since the late night of November 3rd, early November 4th. We’ve known from the TIME magazine article. The Democrat Machine did everything they could to steal this election.”

