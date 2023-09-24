True the Vote founder: Georgia’s Raffensberger knew there were 364,000 ineligible voters in 2020

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2023

True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht said she met with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Dec. 16, 2020 and told him True the Vote had found there were 364,000 ineligible voters on Georgia’s rolls in the 2020 election.

Engelbrecht said Raffensperger responded by saying “that sounds about right.”

Engelbrecht pointed out that Raffensperger’s team “never went back to see how those 364,000 ineligible voters voted.”

And True the Vote, Engelbrecht said, knows that 67,000 of those ineligible voters did vote.

Joe Biden reportedly won Georgia in 2020 by less than 12,000 votes.

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish