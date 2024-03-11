Travis Wolfe, 12, dies from injuries in crash caused by illegal alien driving wrong way at 30 mph over speed limit

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 11, 2024

On Dec. 20, the night before his 12th birthday, Travis Wolfe was critically injured in a crash in Missouri that was caused by an illegal alien.

Court documents show Endrina Bracho, an illegal from Venezuela, was driving the wrong way at 70 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone when she struck Wolfe’s parents’ Jeep head-on.

Bracho also does not have a driver’s license.

Wolfe, who had been on life support since the crash, passed away on March 6.

Wolfe’s father sustained a broken wrist and ribs in the crash, while his mom had a broken ankle and sternum.

Bracho, who had two children in her car at the time of the crash, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of endangering a child in the first degree, and one count of operating a vehicle without a valid license.

There were no reports of injuries to the children, who were returned to the custody of their father.

Bracho had traveled quite a distance doing in the wrong direction before striking the Jeep Wolfe was a passenger in, according to Hazelwood Police Department Sgt. Scott Schnurbusch.

“1,700 feet is quite a big distance to travel at over 70 miles an hour on a 40-mile posted road. That’s a long way to travel in the wrong direction and not realize,” Schnurbusch said.

Bracho is currently in custody and awaiting trial. She’s being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond, with a bond reduction hearing set for April 8.

Say his name. TRAVIS WOLFE was 11 years old and killed by an illegal immigrant driving without a license in Missouri. NOT a border state to the morons at MSNBC. Travis was a passenger in a jeep with his parents when a woman, here illegally from Venezuela, drove the wrong way at… pic.twitter.com/OwOt35ukkO — Mike Netter (@nettermike) March 11, 2024

