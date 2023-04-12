Transgender person charged with brutal murder of Portland cab driver on Easter Sunday

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 12, 2023

A biological male who identifies as a woman has been charged in the brutal stabbing death of a cab driver in Portland on Easter Sunday.

Moses Jacob Lopez, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim, who has not been identified, was a longtime driver with Radio Cab.

A spokesman for Radio Cab indicated the driver’s shift was cut short when a passenger butchered him just a few minutes into a fare.

It was “vicious, senseless and brutal,” the spokesman said. “There was no conversation. No altercation. Nothing.”

Lopez allegedly had the victim drive him from 22 SW Third Ave. across the river to Southeast Third Avenue and Washington Street. According to Campbell, at the destination, the victim asked his passenger where to drop him off. The suspect allegedly provided a new address, much farther away.

“When the driver went to put the new address in his GPS, the passenger stabbed him in the neck,” the spokesman said.

Just days before the stabbing, Lopez had charged for allegedly threatening another person with a weapon but was quickly released without bail. On April 3, Lopez was charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing in Coos County, Oregon. After missing a court hearing on April 6, a warrant was issued for Lopez’s arrest.

Lopez worked as a certified nursing assistant for around a decade. State nursing records show Lopez was fired from an unnamed medical facility in June 2021 after being placed on probation for “threatening and abusive behavior.”

The driver’s murder is the Democrat-run city’s 22nd homicide since Jan. 1. There were just under 100 murders and nearly 10,000 assault offenses reported between February 2022 and February 2023, according to the Portland Police Bureau’s crime dashboard.

Portland has a score of 1 (the lowest possible, with 100 being safest) on Neighborhood Scout’s crime index. The likelihood of becoming a victim of a violent crime is 1 in 133, and the likelihood of becoming a victim of a property crime is 1 in 17.

