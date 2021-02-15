Timely quotes by George Orwell making comeback online

by WorldTribune Staff, February 15, 2021
Last month, as Big Tech and corporate media were coordinating in Big Brother fashion to silence conservative voices, George Orwell’s novel “1984” was the top-selling book on Amazon.
Other Orwell quotes relevant to the times are making the rounds on the Internet:
- “Freedom is the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”
- “A society becomes totalitarian when its structure becomes flagrantly artificial: that is when its ruling class has lost its function but succeeds in clinging to power by force or fraud.”
- “What is needed is the right to print what one believes to be true, without having to fear bullying or blackmail from any side.”
- “No one can get up much enthusiasm for a Government which puts you in jail if you open your mouth.”
- “There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad.”
