Three more states withdraw as Trump declares war on ERIC voting system

by WorldTribune Staff, March 7, 2023

Florida, Missouri, and West Virginia on Monday announced they are dumping an election system that was touted, mostly by Democrats, as a tool to clean up voter rolls. Louisiana and Alabama had already dropped the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) voting system.

Former President Donald Trump is calling on the remaining 21 states led by Republican governors to get rid of ERIC.

More states are expected to follow in cutting ties to the ERIC system, The Gateway Pundit reported.

“Obviously, ERIC is not working,” the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft wrote. “The ERIC system is obsolete, inefficient, and has failed in its purpose. The Democrat Party apparatus loves it for some reason.”

Florida, Missouri and West Virginia sent letters to Executive Director Shane Hamlin stating their departure from the ERIC.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in a statement: “We have worked hard over the last several years to implement procedures that will make Missouri elections better, voter rolls more accurate, and bring greater trust to the election process. Voter confidence is compromised when individuals vote in more than one state and nothing is done. It appears that ERIC will not make the necessary changes to address these concerns, therefore, it is time to move on.”

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner noted: “There is no defensible justification to allow any opportunity for partisanship in voter registration and list maintenance, much less in the administration of our nation’s elections.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “All Republican Governors should immediately pull out of ERIC, the terrible Voter Registration System that ‘pumps the rolls’ for Democrats and does nothing to clean them up. It is a fools game for Republicans….And while these Governors are at it, GO TO SAME DAY VOTING, ALL PAPER BALLOTS, AND VOTER I.D. (VOTER IDENTIFICATION). Mail-In Voting ONLY for FAR AWAY MILITARY and those that are VERY SICK! PROBLEMS ON ELECTION’S SOLVED!”

The Gateway Pundit, which has been out front in reporting on the flawed ERIC system, cited Wisconsin as an example: The ERIC system records over 7 million registered voters in the state which in reality has less than 4 million eligible voters.

Hoft noted that Wisconsin state election leader Sarah Whitt had even been hired by ERIC “after performing such exemplary work in Wisconsin.”

Since Gateway Pundit began its investigation into the ERIC system in January 2022, Hoft noted that “thousands of grassroots activists have called their Secretary of State’s office” to demanded they look into the system.

“This is a grave concern to the Democrat lawmakers like Jocelyn Benson from Michigan and Gabe Sterling from Georgia who contributed to a recent AP report which essentially calls those who want the ERIC system investigated “conspiracy theorists.”

“The two liberal activists are concerned that several states are now taking a closer look at the failed system,” Hoft wrote. “Why is that?”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish