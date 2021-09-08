Threats of violence, death for ‘Justice for J6’ rally in DC ‘exclusively coming from the Left’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2021

Leftists are working overtime to convince the media and law enforcement that a Sept. 18 rally at the U.S. Capitol in support of Jan. 6 detainees will be violent, organizers of the rally say.

But the Left’s efforts to shut down or disrupt the rally go even further, Matt Braynard, executive director of Look Ahead America and an organizer of the event, told the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard.

“Despite all of this entirely peaceful operation by us, I’m being bombarded with death threats and threats of violence. So, all the violence happening here is exclusively coming from the Left, all the threats of real violence that we’re seeing here,” Braynard told Bedard.

The Sept. 18 “Justice For J6” rally at the Union Square area on the west Capitol lawn will include videos and speakers, including some lawmakers. Braynard has called on those attending the rally to act peacefully and stick to the message of aiding the Jan. 6 protesters.

“While a handful of protesters have admitted to committing acts of violence (on Jan. 6), many others tracked down by police walked into the U.S. Capitol through doors held open by police and posed for selfies. One, Ashli Babbitt, was shot dead as she tried to enter the House Speaker’s Lobby despite orders to stay out,” Bedard wrote.

Braynard and many conservatives have charged that the Jan. 6 detainees are being handled far differently than those who were charged in last summer’s Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots and the violence following President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

Capitol Police have indicated they will be on alert for the Sept. 18 rally. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has warned police to take the event “very seriously.”

Braynard said critics, especially foes of Trump, want the Sept. 18 rally and those planned for Sept. 25 in state capitals to be shut down.

“The idea of our people organizing and attending rallies and raising the profile of the injustices terrifies them,” Braynard said.

The focus of the rally, Braynard said, will be on those who were dragged into court, totaling nearly 600, as well as the handful who did commit violence on Jan. 6. He said that many of the “patriots” caught in the FBI dragnet have lost their jobs because they have been labeled as insurrectionists.

