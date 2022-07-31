Thought crime: British Army veteran arrested for post that offended LGBT lobby

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2022

Thought crimes really are a thing in 2022.

In a scene that seemingly came right out of George Orwell’s “1984”, a British Army veteran was arrested for posting on social media a meme which was regarded as anti-LGBT and triggered the woke gender ideology crowd.

Police arrest a British Army veteran for a satirical LGBT social media post the cops said caused someone ‘anxiety.’

Video captured the moment when UK police handcuffed the veteran, who has not yet been identified. One officer tells the man: “Someone has been caused anxiety based on your social media post. And that is why you’re being arrested.”

“Is this the Gestapo? What has gone wrong in our country?” the veteran said as he was being placed in handcuffs by three officers in broad daylight outside of his suburban home on Thursday.

Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox, who chastised the Hampshire Constabulary officers for acting as an “anti-British politicized police force,” captured the arrest live.

“They serve a protected ideology… if you criticize the new woke ideology, you criticize the Pride movement, you end up in cuffs, whether you have served this country and have long medals for distinction and good service, you will end up in cuffs for expressing a perfectly legal view,” Lawrence told the live audience on social media.

The veteran was apparently arrested for re-posting a satirical meme from Fox of four Progress Pride flags together to form a swastika.

The meme, which resulted in a Twitter suspension for Fox and calls for police investigations against the actor turned anti-woke campaigner, was described by Fox as a commentary on how Pride Month is “enforced with a sense of hectoring authoritarianism”.

Despite the veteran saying that he had re-posted the meme from Fox, the police chose not to arrest the Reclaim Party leader for the same post.

Meanwhile, another video captured a leftist mob attacking a man holding a sing which said “the right to openly discuss ideas must be defended.”

