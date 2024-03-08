Third incident in week: United Boeing 737 Max veers off runway in Houston

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 8, 2024

United Flight 2477, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 160 passengers and six crew members, skidded off the taxiway and into a grassy area after landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Friday morning.

It was the third incident involving a United Boeing aircraft in a week.

On Thursday, a United Airlines’ Boeing 737 from Houston to Fort Myers, Florida experienced a dramatic mid-flight engine fire and a United jet heading to Japan from San Francisco lost a tire during takeoff that fell from the sky and crushed vehicles.

United Airlines Flight 35, an Osaka-bound Boeing 777-200 with 249 souls on board, experienced a landing gear malfunction that caused a tire to separate from the widebody jet. The tire fell several hundred feet and then crushed vehicles in a parking lot at San Francisco International Airport.

Up close photos of @United Flight 2477 (Boeing 737 MAX 8) that left the runway and came to a stop in grass at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston. @KPRC2 has learned no one was injured. 📸 Janet Bumbarger pic.twitter.com/oH8JZa1lGZ — Gage Goulding – KPRC 2 (@GageGoulding) March 8, 2024

LOOK | A United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 suffered a runway excursion at Houston Airport (IAH) on Friday morning (local time). The aircraft, registered N27290, was operating flight UA-2477 from Memphis. More details at https://t.co/koWzazIk5P later. 📷 u/Gadac via Reddit pic.twitter.com/Dc1uMzkHHg — AviationUpdatesPH.com (@AUPhilippines) March 8, 2024

🇺🇸 BOEING SUFFERS ANOTHER MID-AIR ENGINE FIRE The United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Texas minutes after take-off when flames began shooting from one of its engines. This is the second mid-air engine fire to affect Boeing in the U.S this year, after a… https://t.co/HxaPH1RHeB pic.twitter.com/SKbHofwcZj — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 7, 2024

Full HD video of United flight UA35 taking off from San Francisco and losing a wheel ✈️ https://t.co/VzHSi2NB9T — RadarBox (@RadarBoxCom) March 8, 2024

Here’s the car smooshed by the United wheel at SFO. You can see the rubber smudge, and the circular imprint of the tire. pic.twitter.com/rue3ttai2u — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) March 7, 2024

