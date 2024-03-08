Third incident in week: United Boeing 737 Max veers off runway in Houston

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 8, 2024

United Flight 2477, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 160 passengers and six crew members, skidded off the taxiway and into a grassy area after landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Friday morning.

It was the third incident involving a United Boeing aircraft in a week.

On Thursday, a United Airlines’ Boeing 737 from Houston to Fort Myers, Florida experienced a dramatic mid-flight engine fire and a United jet heading to Japan from San Francisco lost a tire during takeoff that fell from the sky and crushed vehicles.

United Airlines Flight 35, an Osaka-bound Boeing 777-200 with 249 souls on board, experienced a landing gear malfunction that caused a tire to separate from the widebody jet. The tire fell several hundred feet and then crushed vehicles in a parking lot at San Francisco International Airport.

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists

  ,

Third incident in week: United Boeing 737 Max veers off runway in Houston added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →