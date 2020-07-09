‘They become the enemy’: Biden supports defunding police

by WorldTribune Staff, July 9, 2020

During a Wednesday interview with the leftist Now This News, Joe Biden said he supported defunding police.

The Democrat presidential nominee said police using surplus military equipment “become the enemy” when they go into unfamiliar neighborhoods.

“Surplus military equipment for law enforcement, they don’t need that! The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood, it’s like the military invading,” Biden said.

“They don’t know anybody. They become the enemy. They’re supposed to be protecting these people.”

As he was concluding a comment, interviewer Ady Barkan asked Biden if he agrees that the government can “redirect” some police funding.

“Yes, absolutely,” Biden replied.

Last month, Biden’s campaign had released a statement saying, “Vice President Biden does not believe the police should be defunded.”

“He hears and shares the deep grief and frustration of those calling out for change and is driven to ensure that justice is done and that we put a stop to this terrible pain,” the statement read.

Barkan, a leftist activist, endorsed Biden for president and encouraged him to choose Sen. Elizabeth Warren as his running mate.

