The view from Yuma, Arizona: Migrant surge cuts swath of destruction

by WorldTribune Staff, December 17, 2021 247 Real News

Illegal aliens are expecting to be taken care of once they cross over into the United States.

Fox News reported Dec. 15:

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office receives dozens of calls each day relating to illegal immigration, some from the immigrants themselves.

“They’re calling 911. They’re showing up and sitting on the border like they’re told, waiting for their ride. After hours and hours and sometimes a day or more goes by, they get frustrated. And they get scared. And they get hungry. And they get thirsty. And they start calling 911.”

It’s just another day for Americans living by the border:

[Yuma resident Dennis] Cook’s backyard overlooks the unfinished border wall.

He sees the crossings every day and knows just how overwhelmed Border Patrol is.

“There’s times when I’ve called Border Patrol, and Border Patrol says ‘We can’t do anything. We’re totally booked up. We can’t do nothing with them,” Cook said. “Since I’ve been on camera here, I’ll bet you we’ve had 20 people cross already.”

The City of Yuma declared a local emergency on Dec. 9:

Migrants are traveling through Yuma during a time of great uncertainty about the COVID-19 virus, and without provisions for adequate food, water, shelter, transportation and medical care. This surge of migrants has and will continue to strain the ability of medical staff and local hospital resources to provide essential and necessary medical care….

The surge of migrants has and will continue to directly impact Yuma’s agriculture industry. Currently, migrants are passing on foot through active agriculture fields. The encroachment on active production fields results in food safety concerns and the destruction of crops, which leads to significant economic loss and property damage in the farming community, loss of agriculture-related jobs, and a threat to the nation’s food security.

The region is becoming a merry-go-round for sexual felons. From a Yuma Daily News report:

Jose Lagos-Gomez, whose arrest was posted on Yuma Border Sector social media pages back in June, was convicted of felony re-entry of a removed alien on December 6 and sentenced to nine months in prison.

Border Patrol says that agents assigned to Yuma Sector’s prosecution department have worked diligently to pursue charges against convicted felons like Lagos-Gomez who continue to illegally enter the United States after being removed. After he completes his sentence, Lagos-Gomez will once again be returned to Honduras….

Not all migrants want to be caught, like this individual who illegally crossed the border into the United States near the Imperial Sand Dunes early this morning. Agents caught Jose Lagos-Gomez and another subject near Interstate 8 and Ogilby Road, west of Yuma. Lagos-Gomez, a 29-year-old Honduran national, has a felony conviction for sexual assault from 2018 out of Beaumont, Texas.

Investigative journalist Sheryll Attkisson asks: Was this the Biden administration’s plan all along?

In recent testimony to Congress, the Homeland Security Secretary was asked if he really thinks things are better at the U.S. border than under the Trump administration.

He gave a surprising answer: he said the situation at the border is more in line with U.S. values today than it was under the Trump administration.

That seems to verify that the Biden administration welcomes, or at least do not feel as though there is an issue, with the record number of illegal immigrants who have crossed this year, despite the fact that there is no infrastructure to handle them, many of them are released in the U.S. even though they are infected with Covid, there are many criminals among them, children are being abused, it is fueling traffickers who profit from nearly every person who crosses illegally, illegal drug trafficking is on the rise, it’s pouring a record amount of money into the pockets of Mexico’s drug cartels, and it costs U.S. taxpayers a great deal of money….

As a candidate, Biden promised one of the first things he would do as president would be to invite throngs to cross the border ahead of those using the legal immigration system. It could well be that what most Americans view as a crisis, is seen by the Biden Administration as “Mission Accomplished.”

