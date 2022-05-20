The Typhoid Mary of Disinformation: Greenwald vaporizes Nicolle Wallace

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 20, 2022

Nicolle Wallace is to fake news what an infected flea was the to the plague.

“In a swamp of professional liars and sleaze merchants, Nicolle Wallace has distinguished herself easily as one of the most seamless and casual liars in the world of Washington politics and media,” independent journalist Glenn Greenwald noted.

“From her days as Bush/Cheney propagandist, to her stint on The View, to her role as beloved-by-Democrats MSNBC host, Wallace has perfected the art of sociopathic lying,” Greenwald noted in a May 19 analysis on substack, which included a video montage of Wallace as “The Typhoid Mary of Disinformation.”

Wallace, communications director under President George W. Bush and a campaign strategist for John McCain’s failed run for the presidency in 2008, “thrived in the Bush/Cheney administration precisely because she was so adept at selling the White House’s deadly lies to liberal corporate media employees, dressing up those lies in a pleasing-to-liberals packaging that she learned from growing up in a affluent town near San Francisco, and then at Berkeley and Northwestern’s School of Journalism,” Greenwald wrote.

Wallace “was the vintage conservative who liberals could love — a smiling sophisticate, someone willing to betray her GOP employers to impress liberal journalists, an amicable young woman touting degrees from the types of schools that impress coastal media elites — and it was virtually inevitable that she would thrive within media corporations that need women who can credibly claim to be conservatives yet appeal to liberal sensibilities and flatter liberal audiences,” Greenwald added.

The MSNBC personality has used those traits “in service of the most toxic and insidious of all tasks: a happy, relentless purveyor of official disinformation,” Greenwald wrote. “When the CIA wants the American public contaminated with its lies and disinformation, Nicolle Wallace’s lips begin moving. She delivers the anonymous disinformation campaigns of the U.S. security state with a tone of empathy, compassion, and liberal elegance, all in the language and with the affectations which affluent liberals most admire.”

Wallace has become adept at delivering to her small-but-easily-pliable audience “outright lies whispered to her by Deep State operatives — one after the next — without flinching or betraying the slightest sense of a conscience or moral compass,” Greenwald wrote. “She lies like only a sociopath can: exuding charm and warmth yet utterly vacant on the inside, except for a soul festering in rot.”

Over the past six years, Greenwald continued, “there is literally not a single liberal/CIA disinformation campaign” that Wallace “did not fully and uncritically embrace. Each time the U.S. Security State and Democratic Party fabricated blatant lies and embarked on injecting their poisonous brew into the American bloodstream, Nicolle Wallace was at the forefront. Using the skills she harnessed to help lead Americans into one of its most destructive and immoral wars in U.S. history — the invasion and 15-year destruction of Iraq — the former Bush/Cheney shill, now a DNC and CIA shill, has played a starring role in virtually every lie American liberals have been led to believe.”

Greenwald enlisted Matt Orfalea — who came to prominence as a young videographer for the 2016 Sanders campaign and who has since become a much more heterodox voice on his Rumble page, which he began after repeatedly being censored by YouTube — to produce a video “with the goal of viscerally conveying who Nicolle Wallace really is and the dark arts on which she relies for her careerist and ideological project.”

