The shirt says it all: ‘BBQ, Beer, Freedom’ man goes viral

by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2020

A viral video shows a man wearing a shirt saying “BBQ, Beer, Freedom” interrupting a live election update broadcast in Clark County, Nevada and repeatedly shouting “the Biden crime family is stealing the election, the media is covering it up.”

Timothy Burke shared the video to Twitter, where it has been viewed nearly 12 million times.

This is 60 million of your neighbors pic.twitter.com/Pg8KH6pgiZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 4, 2020

