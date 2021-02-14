The lucrative corporate-black Democrat racket: Reparations, BLM and Black Panthers

Special to WorldTribune.com, February 14, 2021

Corporate WATCH

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

If you want to get an idea of just how cozy corporate America is with Cultural Marxist Democrats and how much it considers fomenting racial division in this nation a valuable tool to use to its advantage, consider this September tweet from the Congressional Black Congress Foundation:

How much do you know about #HR40? An essential bill, HR40 will commission the study & development of reparation proposals for African Americans. Don’t wait to hear about it after that fact — join the #VirtualALC session to learn more: https://t.co/qxe4Cepljj pic.twitter.com/vfEFvmIskz — CBCF Inc. (@CBCFInc) September 22, 2020

The follow-up tweet right below it spells things out, in case you don’t care to watch the entire short video clip. Radical Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s proposed slavery reparations bill is being sponsored by brand-name companies.

The Congressional Black Congress Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the race-baiting Democratic coalition on Capitol Hill. CBCF is in essence a Big Corporate-black Democrat political alliance. Its Board of Directors features executives from Coca-Cola, Comcast, Dell, Exxon, Ford Motor Company, Mary Kay cosmetics, Microsoft, and Toyota.

CBCF’s Corporate Advisory Council includes execs from Apple, AT&T, Bank of America, Charter Communications, Diageo, Facebook, General Motors, Google, PepsiCo, State Farm, UPS, Verizon, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Micaela Fernandez Allen of the Open Society Foundationst is also on the Corporate Advisory Council. Yes, George Soros is openly partnering with a coalition of elected Democrat representatives as well. The web is even more tangled. Allen was a former Biden Foundation Board of Directors member before being named director of U.S. Advocacy in the Washington, D.C., office of Open Society-U.S., the American branch of Soros’s OSF, last year.

CBCF laughingly calls itself “non-partisan” even though it overwhelmingly aligns itself with the Democratic Party. Here are some tweets from President and CEO Tonya Veasey:

Thank you @JoeBiden for your leadership. The @CBCFInc is honored to call you a partner. #CBC50SwearingIn — Tonya Veasey (@tonyaveasey) January 3, 2021

Thank you Stacey Abrams:

Thank you @staceyabrams for your vision and determination. We see you. — Tonya Veasey (@tonyaveasey) November 5, 2020

The foundation has started a National Racial Equity Initiative for Social Justice to capitalize on 2020’s Summer of George Floyd:

“CBCF is answering the global call for action to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others in our country’s past — even predating Jim Crow — who have reached their demise at the hands of law enforcement or imprisonment due to a failed justice system,” said Rep. Cedric L. Richmond, chair, CBCF’s board of directors.

Once again, this racial mischief-making has corporate sponsorship:

Dow and Target lead with contributions to fellowships, endowed scholarships and general support of the initiative. Additional funding for this program is provided by: Capital One, Amgen, 3M, Casey Family Programs, the Kapor Center, Mary Kay, Ford Motor Company, the Real Networks Foundation, BBVA, CVS/Caremark, DLA Piper, Corteva Agriscience, Dropbox and the Tractor Supply Company.

It get uglier than that, however. Naturally, the foundation regularly expresses its support for the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement:

For the past 7 years, @BlkLivesMatter has been central to the conversation of equity & justice. Tune into our live National Town Hall TONIGHT to hear from #BlackLivesMatter co-founder @aliciagarza on restorative justice. Register for FREE @ https://t.co/qxe4Cepljj pic.twitter.com/4hIH0xn8Cl — CBCF Inc. (@CBCFInc) September 15, 2020

It even warmly links today’s BLM to the violent Black Panthers movement of the 1960s:

________________________

| EVOLUTION |

| OF THE |

| REVOLUTION |

|_______#VirtualALC____|

👩🏿👦🏿👨🏿

From Black Panthers to BLM, join the session: https://t.co/qxe4Cepljj pic.twitter.com/ydUlcB7k2d — CBCF Inc. (@CBCFInc) September 24, 2020

This isn’t just a pretty tweet. The 2016 Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference featured Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, who said (bold added throughout the rest of this column):

We get this question a lot, well are you like the Black Panthers? Well, we stand on the shoulders of giants and [are] heavily influenced by the Black Panther Party and many revolutionary organizations.

An apparent theme that the CBCF likes to cultivate is that the current struggle for black liberation is in fact more difficult today because “systems” of oppression are more entrenched than ever while able to co-opt racial minorities. (To fully grasp the pure cynicism of this approach, see the bottom of this column.) Garza:

One of the core differences between Black Lives Matter and the Black Panther Party is that we are living in a fundamentally different political moment. There are many different connections, but the systems that we’re fighting are advanced, have become more sophisticated and able to absorb some of us in it.

Repulsively, this CBCF event also featured Albert Woodfox, a member of a trio of Leftist revolutionary heroes known as the Angola 3. Woodfox was jailed for 44 years for brutally murdering a prison guard while serving time for armed robbery. According to a court filing on the murder:

Woodfox grabbed [guard Brent] Miller from behind, lifted him up off the bed, and stabbed him in the back with a knife. He testified that the other inmates also grabbed Miller and began “jugging on him.” As they repeatedly stabbed Miller, the inmates pulled him into the small lobby area at the front of the dorm where they left him as they fled out the door.

Welcomed on stage, Woodfox had the unmitigated gall to say at the CBCF event:

Those who are involved in the social struggle in this country, I represent the strength and the struggle of the human spirit…. It took me 44 years to sit on this panel. The same issues that exists 44 years ago still exist in this country now.

More proof of the foundation’s love for ‘60s revolutionaries can be seen in a CBCF video panel discussion from Sept. 2020 is titled: “Evolution of the Revolution: From the Black Panther Party to Black Lives Matter – Virtual ALC 2020.”

In it, former Black Panther Bobby Rush says:

“The police department is probably more vicious now than even in the ’60s.“

“Because there’s more of an institutional protection.”

“The FOP, the Fraternal Order of Police, and other organized reactionary right-wing structures [are] protecting the police department.”

Beyond this seething surface, though, there lurks a more ominous truth. It’s crucial to emphasize once again that dividing Americans on racial and other grounds is an important control mechanism for not only for ideological Marxists and Maoists but also for elites wishing to preserve a corrupt status quo that benefits them economically and politically.

In this regard, the Big Corporate-Black Democrat alliance may best be seen as just another donor-for influence money laundering operation. From a 2010 New York Times article:

In 2008, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation spent more on the caterer for its signature legislative dinner and conference – nearly $700,000 for an event one organizer called “Hollywood on the Potomac” – than it gave out in scholarships, federal tax records show.

At the galas, lobbyists and executives who give to caucus charities get to mingle with lawmakers. They also get seats on committees the caucus has set up to help members of Congress decide what positions to take on the issues of the day. Indeed, the nonprofit groups and the political wing are so deeply connected it is sometimes hard to tell where one ends and the other begins.

This is the dirty little secret of leftist corporate activism that too often gets lost in the “Get Woke Go Broke” narrative. Enacting radical agendas are not in and of themselves the endgame.

Poisoning the wells of civic dialogue and endlessly dividing the citizenry so that it does not unite in the interests of regular working Americans is the true purpose behind so much of this. As the big-league corporate sponsorship indicates, the willing puppets of the raised-fist, posturing Swamp Democrats of the Congressional Black Caucus serve as an ideal vehicle for keeping the fires of misguided resentment blazing.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com and FreePressInternational.org.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media