The Jan. 6 attack on Americans: Court filings reveal what’s on surveillance videos

by WorldTribune Staff, July 5, 2021

Federal agencies headed by Team Biden continue to hide more than 14,000 hours of video footage from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 from the American public. The limited clips the authorities have released to their allies at CNN have been used to construct a narrative of an “attack on our democracy.”

But emerging evidence from court filings and independent sources show that law enforcement personnel may have attacked and intentionally provoked protesters, reports say.

“One of the most underreported aspects of January 6 is how law enforcement attacked Americans doing nothing wrong. Covering up the fact that police officers, including federal USCP officers, incited violence on January 6 is very likely a key reason why the government refuses to release security footage,” Julie Kelly reported for American Greatness on June 28.

Kelly cited the case of Thomas Webster, a decorated Marine and ex-NYPD officer with no criminal record, who was arrested in February and charged with seven counts including allegedly assaulting an officer with a flag pole that was attached to his U.S. Marine Corps flag. He’s been behind bars ever since.

In body cam footage released to CNN, Webster screams at officers from both USCP and D.C. Metro police who were fortified behind a row of bike racks. “You f—ing piece of s–t. You f—ing commie motherf—ers, man. You wanna attack Americans? No, f— that.”

What wasn’t included was video of the situation several minutes before Webster yelled at officer. That video, according to court filings, shows police officers attacking and provoking protesters outside the Capitol who were doing nothing wrong, Kelly’s report notes.

In a June 17 court filing asking for his client’s release, Webster’s attorney described part of the body cam footage that wasn’t released to CNN:

“For the ten minutes prior to encountering the defendant, Officer N.R. can be seen reaching over the metal barrier and pushing a female protester holding a flag to the ground on two separate occasions. The protesters . . . were by and large peaceful. It was only after tear gas and pepper spray were deployed by police upon this group of peaceful protesters that the crowds changed.

“Officer N.R. [the cop Webster allegedly assaulted] was equipped with a helmet, a shield, a gas mask, and a full complement of body armor. [P]rotesters — who did not attend the protest with a mask or face shield — are observed suffering the effects of being gassed and pepper sprayed by police. Officer N.R. can also be observed mocking several protesters who were complaining about this Officer’s excessive use of force.

“Angered by the use of police force . . . Webster is heard angrily referring to the police officers as ‘commie motherf—ers.’ The video depicts this officer reaching beyond the metal barriers and pushing Webster on the chest. It is at this point that Officer N.R. again reaches over the metal barricade and punches Webster on the left side of his face.”

Joe Biden’s Department of Justice disputes Webster’s account. But he made the same accusation under oath during a February court hearing. In his interview with the FBI, Webster also said the officer “was encouraging me to jump over the barrier . . . like waving me on with his hand.” Webster told agents the officer landed “a big sucker punch” on him.

American Greatness also reported that it had obtained video showing Capitol police throwing flashbangs into a crowd of protesters.

“The device, also known as a stun grenade, emits flashes of light and a sound louder than a jet engine. It can cause temporary blindness and disorientation; some flashbangs contain rubber pellets, which some protesters claim were the ones used by police on January 6,” Kelly noted.

Kash Kelly, who is currently being detained after being charged in the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, says in the video: “They’ve been throwing flashbangs, shooting us with bullets. These are Americans protesting the right way . . . and we’re getting treated like we’re not even citizens.”

Micajah Jackson, charged last month with four misdemeanors for his involvement in the Jan. 6 protest, also witnessed violent attacks by police against protesters, the report said. “When I was walking to the Capitol, I saw cops dressed in riot gear and it didn’t make any sense to me,” Jackson told American Greatness. Law enforcement, Jackson said, were dressed in all black like “paramilitary” uniforms.

Jackson said cops waved protesters up the steps near the inauguration stage. “Next thing I know, a riot squad comes out of nowhere and starts attacking people, hitting them with batons and their closed fists. People are getting tackled. That’s when people got turned up and started to get agitated.”

Julie Kelly added in her report:

Why did police start launching explosive devices into peaceful protesters outside the building at 1:00 p.m. on January 6 when no one was doing anything wrong? Why did police use “super soaker” sprayers to attack the crowd with pepper spray and tear gas? Why did they arrive on the scene in full riot gear, including gas masks and weapons? Did any police officers assault nonviolent protesters with batons or riot shields or fists? Seeing the surveillance video from January 6 would answer a lot of these questions, which is another reason why USCP does not want the public to see the footage. While USCP and D.C. Metro officers seek martyr status on Capitol Hill and cable news interviews, the reality of their conduct on January 6 would certainly undermine the public image they’ve tried hard to create. But, as we’ve been told by everyone including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the American people deserve the truth about what they consider an “attack on our democracy.” If so, then this should also apply to the way law enforcement handled the crowd on January 6. Who attacked whom?

