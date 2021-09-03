The CDC and the unvaccinated: ‘We would recommend not traveling’ over Labor Day holiday

by WorldTribune Staff, September 3, 2021

If you are unvaccinated and among the millions of Americans who plan to travel over the Labor Day weekend, the CDC wants you to reconsider.

“First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday.

“…People who are fully vaccinated and who are wearing masks can travel although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling,” Walensky said.

According to the CDC, unvaccinated Americans who must travel should seek testing several days prior, mask up during travel and while indoors at airports and stations, avoid crowds, maintain physical distance and practice hand hygiene.

Unvaccinated travelers should undergo testing 3 to 5 days after traveling and self-isolate for 7 days upon returning, regardless of the test result, the CDC says. Travelers who opt not to undergo testing should isolate for 10 days.

For those who have received the jab, Walensky advised that they should wear masks and exercise caution and think carefully before opting to travel amid the Delta-variant surge. “Given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take their own — these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling,” Walensky said.

