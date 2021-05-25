Texas trans scandal widens: Clinic’s PAC donated to state’s top GOP leaders

by WorldTribune Staff, May 26, 2021

A Texas PAC tied to a transgender youth medical clinic gave hefty financial donations to three leading state Republicans who blocked a child-protection bill from becoming law. The PAC is affiliated with the same clinic that a Texas mother in 2019 sought to send her seven-year-old son to for treatment over the anguished objections of his father.

Campaign finance records show that “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Dade Phelan received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a PAC for a clinic that offers hormone treatment to allegedly transgender children,” Jack Hadfield at the National File reported on May 21.

Hadfield wrote:

UT Southwestern Medical Center hosts the Gender Education and Care Interdisciplinary Support (GENECIS) program, which is the “first and largest program in the southwest that provides multidisciplinary care to transgender children and adolescents.” While the program does not offer surgery to children, it does offer a number of so-called “treatments” that may amount to chemical castration, including hormone therapy, menstruation suppression, and puberty suppression….

Campaign finance records show that the Friends of UT Southwestern Center, also known as FOMCPAC, handed out well over $250,000 in total to a number of top Texas politicians who were recently involved in shutting down multiple pieces of legislation that would have prevented hormone treatment and surgery from being provided to supposed transgender children in the state.

“Gender transitioning by children came to a head in Texas in the summer of 2019 when the non-biological mother of James Younger, Anne Georgulas, wanted to allow transgender treatments to be given to the then seven-year-old boy,” World Tribune reported on May 19:

“[James] says he wants to be a girl only at Ms. Georgulas’s home,” [father Jeffrey] Younger wrote in a post on a website dedicated to his fight to protect his son.

“When James is with his father, he refuses girl’s clothes, says he is a boy to family and to friends, refuses to play with girls, and engages in typically male play.”

During the bitter custody battle that ensued, “a Dallas judge took away Jeffrey Younger’s say in his son James’ medical, psychological, and psychiatric care, giving that power to James’ mother, who wants to ‘transition’ him into a ‘girl,’” LifeSiteNews reports.

The child’s mother wanted to send the boy to GENECIS. National Review’s Tobias Hoonhout wrote in 2019 that:

After being referred to a LGBT family therapist, Georgulas was advised to begin “affirming” James by calling him “Luna,” as well as “socially transitioning” him at school. Medical records presented by the boy’s pediatrician list James as “Luna Younger, female,” and included a recommendation to visit GENecis clinic at Children’s Hospital Center, which offers “hormone therapy” and “puberty suppression.”

GENECIS was founded in 2012 by Dr. Ximena Lopez of UT Southwestern Medical Center, the center tied to the PAC that the National File reports showered the three Republicans with campaign funds. “After she moved to Children’s Health in Dallas and joined the faculty of UT Southwestern Medical Center, in 2012, [Lopez] founded the GENECIS program, the first treatment clinic in the Southwest for children with gender dysphoria,” D Magazine reported in October 2017.

Business is reportedly booming at the clinic. Transgender youth medical care is apparently a quite lucrative venture. NBC-TV Dallas-Fort Worth reported in February 2017:

When Genecis opened in 2015, they treated about two dozen patients.

Today, they treat about 400 transgender children and teens.

“I think we expected somewhere between five to six new patients, and on average we get about 20 patients a month,” said Dr. Meredith Chapman, lead psychiatrist at Genecis and associate professor at UT Southwestern. “We have a large population of youth that has been here all along. It’s just now that they have access to a program that provides gender-affirming physical and social-emotional health care.”

The National File’s Hadfield breaks down the funding windfall the GOP state leaders raked in from Friends of UT Southwestern Center:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who National File has been told led the charges against the bills designed to protect children, received $85,000 from the transgender clinic PAC since 2015. His Lieutenant Governor, Dan Patrick, received the lion’s share from FOMCPAC however, taking over $120,000 since 2015. Newly-elected House Speaker Dade Phelan was given $50,000 in the 2020 cycle by the clinic’s PAC. Similarly, Rep. Stephanie Klick, who was in a position to block these bills in her role as the Chair of the House Health Committee, received $4,000 from FOMCPAC since 2015.

“I’ll tell you how that feels as a father when your son is facing physical castration, chemical castration at a gender clinic: ‘It feels like the Republican Party and the state of Texas government has abandoned your child to the most horrible fate,’ ” Jeffrey Younger declared in a video appeal made to support the passage of the legislation that was reportedly blocked by these GOP leading lights.

