Texas governor calls on Biden to close child migrant facility after ‘credible’ reports of sexual assaults

by WorldTribune Staff, April 8, 2021

Team Biden should immediately shut down a facility housing migrant children in San Antonio after “credible” complaints of sexual assaults taking place at the facility, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a Wednesday news conference.

“This facility is a health and safety nightmare,” Abbott said. “The Biden administration should immediately shut down this facility.”

Abbott’s news conference was held outside facility, Freeman Coliseum, where 1,370 boys ages 13-17 are being housed at a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Emergency Intake Site.

Abbott said the complaints, made by at least one or more people who have been inside the facility, were reported to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The governor said the allegations at what was described as an under-staffed federal facility, include sexual assault, children not being fed enough, and Covid-positive children not being isolated from others.

The governor said Texas Rangers would immediately begin investigating the cases.

“The Biden administration opened the borders and failed to plan for the influx of unaccompanied children crossing the border, and now we are faced with our worst fears—allegations of child abuse and neglect,” Abbott said. “I am calling on the Biden administration to close this facility, and I am directing the DPS and the Texas Rangers to immediately begin investigating these allegations. President Biden’s disastrous decisions caused this crisis, and his administration must act now to protect these children, secure the border, and end this crisis.”

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who said he has toured four similar migrant facilities in Texas, called for a federal investigation into the matter.

“Unaccompanied children that arrive at our border have already endured dangerous conditions at home and a treacherous journey to get here,” Cornyn said in a statement.

“The fact that any child would experience abuse in the care of the U.S. government is despicable. The HHS Inspector General must fully investigate these allegations and the treatment of children at this facility.”

