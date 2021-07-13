Texas Democrats fly to D.C., break (bad) into song on Capitol Hill

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 13, 2021

These were definitely not the voices of liberty.

Democrats who fled Texas to avoid voting on election integrity legislation employed a new tactic as they arrived in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday: Break into screeching song that is so off-putting that your opponents will give you whatever you want if you promise to never sing again.

Texas House Democrats just broke into song during a press conference on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/h9lMfa4tHN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2021

As in-your-face as the clown show was, the petulant Democrats are not likely to get what they seek via their tantrum.

The Democrats fled to Washington in an effort to deprive the Texas Legislature of a quorum, thus the ability to vote on the GOP’s sweeping election integrity bill.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said on “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday that the missing lawmakers will be arrested upon their return to the state. He said members of the Texas House of Representatives who are still in the state can call for the arrests of their colleagues who do not show up to vote. The one caveat is the arrest has to be made in the state.

“Once they step back into the state they will be arrested and brought back to the Capitol and we will be conducting business,” Abbott said.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief