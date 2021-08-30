Texas attorney on Covid charade: ‘Massive lie’ is killing America

by WorldTribune Staff, August 30, 2021

James Madison warned in Federalist 47: “The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive and judicial, in the same hands . . . may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”

“The Western world is living a massive Covid lie,” Texas attorney Molly McCann noted in an Aug. 30 op-ed for The Federalist. “That lie is strangling the life out of liberty, and it will destroy our constitutional order if we do not end this horrifying charade.”

“In March 2020, Americans “foolishly locked down and ceded our constitutional system of government (three independent branches with checks and balances) to rule by the executive. The executives and attendant bureaucrats assumed the powers of the legislature, issuing lockdown orders, mask mandates, and now vaccine passports,” McCann wrote.

“We have been buried in facts, figures, mountains of data, constantly shifting information, misinformation, and more. We are relentlessly briefed by the media about rising infection rates or the current capacity of local ICUs,” McCann wrote.

“But cut through it all and ask — how many Americans are dying? According to Johns Hopkins, the fatality rate of Covid in the United States is 1.7 percent, which means that 98.3 percent survive. That takes into account all deaths, including people who had underlying conditions and the elderly. Excluding those who are obviously high-risk, the survival rate is close to 100 percent.”

Americans have assumed roles “in a live rendition of Hans Christian Andersen’s folktale ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes.’ The government plays the lying emperor, whose hubris resulted in him parading naked in public while declaring he wore clothes. The American people play the silly subjects who disregarded reality to humor the monarch’s farce,” McCann wrote.

State legislatures, McCann continued, “have enormous power in our constitutional system, power that we the people have ignored for too long. It is high time to activate grassroots influence and self-govern via our legislatures. Covid is not an emergency. People are not dying in droves. There is no justification for the continued suspension of the American form of self-government that secures all our individual rights and liberties.”

In “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” it was the honesty of a child that finally exposed the emperor and the people for fools when he cried out, “but he hasn’t got anything on!”

“It is long past time to speak the truth: there is no true Covid emergency,” McCann wrote. “Enough is enough. Return America to its proper constitutional order and insist on consent of the governed.”

