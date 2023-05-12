Ted Cruz unleashes on Team Biden, leftist media at southern border

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 12, 2023

As the Biden administration was paving the way for hundreds of thousands more illegals to storm the U.S. southern border, Texas Republican Ted Cruz hammered the open border policies of Team Biden and slammed the media for parroting Democrat talking points on immigration.

That talking point, Cruz said on Thursday, is “gosh, it can’t be fixed.”

“There’s one little problem with that,” Cruz continued, “it is an utter and complete lie. In 2020, in the last year of the Trump presidency, we had the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years.”

On Thursday, hours before Title 42 was ended and a flood of illegals were preparing to rush the border, Cruz said alongside fellow Republicans at a press event in Brownsville, Texas: “We are seeing an invasion in our southern border, and there are right now over 22,000 illegal immigrants across the river.”

“We already have the worst illegal immigration in the history of our country, and in just a few hours, it’s getting worse,” he said. “Joe Biden, this is your fault.”

Border officials used Title 42 to reject migrant entry over 2.8 million times.

“You can see the lights. You can see people camping out. If you look, you can see them,” Cruz said, pointing across the river behind him. “They are waiting for Title 42 to expire, and then the invasion that we are going to see is going to be massive.”

Cruz chided Biden: “The people who are killed crossing illegally, that’s your fault. The women who are sexually abused while crossing illegally, that’s your fault. The children who are brutalized crossing illegally, that’s your fault.”

“Come down here … Stop hiding in the basement. Stop pretending this misery is not your fault. Stop it,” Cruz said. “This is not humane. This is not compassionate. This is cruel.”

Ted Cruz embarrasses Leftist reporter at the Border. This is outstanding.pic.twitter.com/cYhXf0AiuC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 12, 2023

