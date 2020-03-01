Ted Cruz stumps AOC with ‘quiz’ for ‘oracle of science’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 1, 2020

She blinded me with science? Not.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called out New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the socialist Democrat criticized President Donald Trump for naming Vice President Mike Pence to head up the coronavirus task force.

AOC tweeted on Feb. 26: “Mike Pence literally does not believe in science. It is utterly irresponsible to put him in charge of US coronavirus response as the world sits on the cusp of a pandemic. This decision could cost people their lives. Pence’s past decisions already have.”

Cruz responded by asking Ocasio-Cortez, “As you are speaking as the oracle of science, tell us, what exactly is a Y chromosome?”

The Texas senator included three science-related questions that he asked Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC brushed off the senator’s questions and tweeted: “Sen. Cruz, while I understand you judge people’s intelligence by the lowest income they’ve had, I hold awards from MIT Lincoln Lab & others for accomplishments in microbiology. Secondly, I’m surprised you’re asking about chromosomes given that you don’t even believe in evolution.”

Ocasio-Cortez then linked to a 2018 story in Quartz about her winning a science fair in high school.

The report noted that AOC had won the prize at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in microbiology for her project that found that “antioxidants could potentially help prevent degenerative illnesses induced by oxidative stress.”

While AOC has a BA from Boston University, Cruz has a BA from Princeton and a law degree from Harvard.

Cruz then went into challenge mode, pointing out the fact that he had asked AOC three science questions that she had ignored in favor of sharing her “resume & ad hominem attacks.”

Cruz tweeted: “We see evolution every day: the Dem party is rapidly evolving into an angry, anti-science socialist ideology. You insulted Pence & I asked you 3 real Qs re science. You ignored all 3 & responded w/ your resume & ad hominem attacks. Instead of insults, address the substance.”

The senator then repeated the three questions: “To reprise, science Q1 was “tell us, what exactly is a Y chromosome?”

“Science Q2 was ‘at what age of gestation does science tell us that an unborn child feels physical pain?’ ” Cruz’s second question was meant to challenge the Democratic Party’s position allowing abortion through all nine months of pregnancy for any reason.

“And Science Q3 was ‘of the 195 countries on planet Earth, which country produced the greatest total reduction in CO2 emissions in 2019?’ ” Cruz’s final question attacked the Green New Deal and the fact that the United States is not the primary offender with regard to CO2 emissions.

At the time of publication, Ocasio-Cortez had not responded to any of the questions.

