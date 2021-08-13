Ted Cruz may have saved America at 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 11

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2021

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz stopped Democrats in their attempt to federalize U.S. elections.

Around 3:30 a.m., after the Senate had concluded 15 hours of debate on the $3.5 trillion budget resolution, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer brought HR1 – SR 1, the so-called “For the People Act”, to the floor.

An objection by a senator was required to stop the process.

Cruz was that objection.

In a roughly 15-minute back-and-forth, Cruz tanked Schumer’s attempt to force the election overhaul bill through the Senate.

“This bill would constitute a federal government takeover of elections,” Cruz said.

“It would constitute a massive power grab by Democrats. It would disenfranchise millions of Americans and it would do precisely the opposite of its nominal title, ‘For The People.’ It is, instead, for the politicians because it entrenches politicians and ensures that the people cannot vote them out of office,” Cruz said.

The senator continued: “It would strike down virtually every reasonable voter integrity law in the country, including voter I.D. laws supported by the overwhelming majority of this country, including prohibitions on ballot harvesting, again widely supported by people in this country. It would mandate that felons be allowed to vote, and it would automatically register millions of illegal aliens to vote.”

Cruz concluded that the legislation “would profoundly undermine democracy in this country, and for that reason I object.”

