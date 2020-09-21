Tech industry elites count on Biden to ensure they have steady supply of foreign workers

by WorldTribune Staff, September 21, 2020

Joe Biden has promised to increase the number of foreign H-1B visa workers that American tech corporations will be able to import every year.

Biden’s promise of a steady stream of foreign workers is a major reason a number of top executives in the U.S. high tech industry have endorsed the Democrat candidate.

Twenty-four winners of the Turing Award, considered the Nobel Peace Prize for computer science, have endorsed Biden, Breitbart’s John Binder reported on Sept. 20.

The list includes Google executive Vinton Cerf, Pixar executive Ed Catmull, Facebook executive Yann LeCun, and Alphabet executive John Hennessy.

As mass unemployment hit amid the covid outbreak, President Donald Trump made it a point to prioritize Americans for high-paying tech jobs in the United States.

Trump signed an executive order halting a number of visa programs including the H-1B visa.

“The Trump administration is eyeing H-1B visa reforms that would more effectively weed out the business model of outsourcing that has allowed American workers to be replaced by foreign H-1B visa workers,” Binder wrote.

In August, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Twitter signed onto a U.S. Chamber of Commerce lawsuit seeking to overturn Trump’s executive order.

“There are about 650,000 H-1B visa workers in the U.S. at any given moment. Americans are often laid off in the process and forced to train their foreign replacements,” Binder noted, citing previous Breitbart reports. More than 85,000 Americans annually potentially lose their jobs to foreign labor through the H-1B visa program.

