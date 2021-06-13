Team Trump warns GOP: Don’t go wobbly on historic border crisis

by WorldTribune Staff, June 13, 2021

Former President Donald Trump and his chief immigration adviser are calling on House and Senate Republicans to keep the pressure on open borders Democrats amid the historic crisis at the U.S. southern border.

“The Republican Party needs to turn this up from a three to 10 on the attention and emotion scale,” said Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump’s immigration policies.

“It wasn’t hyperbole, all the horrible things we said would happen if we stopped enforcing our laws. People are now seeing it with their own eyes,” Miller said.

“There needs to be massive public engagement at every single level. It really is about the survival of the country,” Miller said.

Customs and Border Protection reported that a record 180,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended in May.

Trump will make immigration and the success of his border policies a top issue during his political appearances leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, Miller said, according to an op-ed by the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard.

“You’re going to increasingly see him going out and directly engaging with people,” said Miller, adding that it is the former president’s way around social media bans to make his voice heard.

“That’s one thing you still can’t shut down in this country, although Lord knows people are trying to. But I think he will increasingly use his gifts as an orator to go out and engage with the public about these issues, and he’s gonna have a big part in a Republican win in 2022,” Miller said.

The key to dismantling Team Biden’s open border policies and returning to the policies that worked under Trump is Republicans winning control of the House and Senate, Miller said.

Once back in control, Republicans can use “riders” on spending bills to block Biden from using money for the Department of Homeland Security and other immigration agencies to ease entry rules, end deportations, and settle migrants nationwide, Miller said.

