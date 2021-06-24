Team Biden’s response to a Democrat-incited year of violence? Gun control

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 24, 2021

Team Biden is following the leftist narrative that Democrat-run cities are being ripped apart by criminals because of easy access to guns from non-Democrat-run areas. Never mind the year of Democrat-enabled “defund the police” campaigns and the literal reign of terror in U.S. cities by Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

So Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his strategy for the crime-plagued metropolises — more gun control.

The White House said the Biden strategy will implement “preventative measures that are proven to reduce violent crime, and attacks the root causes — including by addressing the flow of firearms used to commit crimes.”

Team Biden said it would be “taking immediate steps to keep guns out of the wrong hands” by:

• “Establishing zero tolerance for rogue gun dealers that willfully violate the law.

• “Maximizing the efficacy of ATF resources to crack down on rogue gun dealers violating our laws.

• “Launching multijurisdictional firearms trafficking strike forces.

• “Providing the public with additional data to promote transparency and accountability in enforcement of federally licensed firearms dealer policies.

• “Stemming the proliferation of ‘ghost guns’ and modified firearms.

• “Convening state legislators and Attorneys General regarding policy strategies to hold gun dealers and manufacturers accountable for their contributions to the flow of crime guns.”

The question is, if guns from other places are making Democrat-run cities more violent, why aren’t the non-Democrat-run places that have a large number of guns beset by crime?

“It’s clear: For Democrat politicians, it’s your safety last, far-left activists first,” Republican National Committee spokesman Tommy Pigott told the Washington Examiner.

Former Kansas Republican Rep. Tim Huelskamp told the Examiner that Biden’s reluctance to call for sweeping gun control in the past came from “some nasty polling” about infringing on Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

“That certainly didn’t stop them from pushing anti-gun zealot David Chipman on [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives],” Huelskamp said of Biden’s nominee to lead the bureau. “But just like in 1994 and 2010, attacking America’s law-abiding gun owners is not going to be a winning electoral strategy for the Democrats.”

As Violent Crime SURGES across America, some politicians and some in the media are gaslighting the public into thinking the Police are the Problem… Homicides:

Atlanta ⬆️ 58%

Portland ⬆️ 533%

Philadelphia ⬆️ 37% Shootings:

New York City ⬆️ 64%

Los Angeles ⬆️ 51%

Chicago ⬆️ 18% pic.twitter.com/5RbhbKY312 — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) June 22, 2021

