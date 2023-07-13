Team Biden yanks Space Force HQ from Alabama over state’s strict abortion law

by WorldTribune Staff, July 13, 2023

The Biden administration has revoked a contract to build Space Force headquarters in Alabama, reportedly over the state’s strict abortion law.

The Space Force HQ was scheduled to be built at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, home of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

“But the Biden administration is trying to financially choke red states, and has cancelled that decision, citing Alabama’s restrictive abortion laws,” Dissident Soaps noted in a July 11 post on Gab.

But two Alabama legislators have called Team Biden’s bluff by moving to defund the Air Force.

Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who sits on the Senate Armed Services committee, and Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, have blocked the entire Air Force funding.

“As a result, PCS (permanent change of station) moves are cancelled and reenlistment bonuses are off the table until 2024, an especially painful hit given the current morale of the U.S. military,” Dissident Soaps noted.

Under the administration of President Donald Trump, the Air Force revised its plans and opted to place the Space Force HQ in Alabama after reviewing six possible locations. Trump has claimed credit for the change in plans. It was initially slated to be constructed in Colorado.

Per Wikipedia, the U.S. Air Force and related intelligence/academic agencies have deep-rooted historical presence in Alabama.

Maxwell Field was renamed Maxwell Air Force Base in September 1947 when the Air Force was created. In 1992, the 3800th Air Base Wing (3800 ABW) was disbanded and the 502d Air Base Wing (502 BW) took over as the host wing, which two years later gave way to the current 42d Air Base Wing. As home of the Air University, Maxwell became the postgraduate academic center of the U.S. Air Force. Air University evolved first as an institution influenced by air power as shaped in World War II, then by the Cold War under the threat of nuclear annihilation, and by air power as applied during the Cold War’s Korean and Vietnam conflicts. In the early twenty-first century, the emphasis shifted to air power’s role in confronting international and transnational terrorism by both state-sponsored and non-state actors. AU grew materially from inadequate quarters, classrooms, and instructional technology into a campus that is as modern and up-to-date as those of any other in the U. S. armed forces. Construction of Maxwell’s Academic Circle, Air University’s primary education complex, began in the 1950s. Its centerpiece was the Air University Library, eventually one of several major libraries on a military installation.

Abortion is illegal in Alabama unless “absolutely necessary in order to prevent a serious health risk to the pregnant woman,” the law says.

Alabama Republican Rep. Robert Aderholt accused Team Biden of disregarding “states’ rights and the sanctity of life” and playing politics with the reported plan to stop the U.S. Space Command’s move to Huntsville.

Writing in The Hill, Aderholt said moving the headquarters to Alabama will not only “sustain national security, but it will enhance it.” Keeping Space Command at the same Colorado base as “several other space bases creates a concentration of resources and risks this important facility becoming a target of our adversaries,” Aderholt said.

Centralizing national and strategic space organizations “poses an unnecessary and heightened national security threat,” Aderholt said. “This begs the question – what is holding the administration back if Huntsville is clearly the best location based solely on considerations of merit and national security? The answer appears to be politics.”

Revolver News noted: “In a move that’s not too surprising, the Biden administration is once again attempting to pressure red states and drain them of resources. This is nothing new; we’ve seen this regime use every unethical and unfair political tool in their arsenal to desperately maintain power. The silver lining is that this time, their strategy has backfired.”

