Team Biden urgently explores rogue state, non-U.S. oil options

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 7, 2022

As average gas prices in the U.S. topped $4 per gallon on Monday, Team Biden continued to laugh off increasing domestic production and instead is urgently looking to tap into the oil supplies of rogue states.

The political dilemma is as stark as its resolution is simple. Does the White House restore the energy independence policies of President Donald Trump, popular with Middle Class Americans most impacted by high gasoline prices? Or does it defer to its radical socialist wing? Easy.

Over the weekend, State Department officials were sent to Venezuela to float dropping sanctions on the regime of brutal dictator Nicolas Maduro in exchange for Venezuelan oil.

“The trip is the highest-level visit by Washington officials to Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, in years. The United States broke off diplomatic relations with Maduro and closed its embassy in Caracas in 2019, after accusing the authoritarian leader of electoral fraud. The Trump administration then tried to topple Maduro’s government by sanctioning Venezuelan oil exports and the country’s senior officials, and by recognizing the opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, as Venezuela’s lawful president,” The New York Times reported.

Last week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said importing oil from Iran, the world’s top state sponsor of terror, was being considered.

In November, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm cackled loudly when asked whether the U.S. would increase domestic oil production.

After months of begging OPEC to pump more oil, Team Biden is even planning a potential trip to Saudi Arabia to make the plea in person.

SCOOP: Biden’s advisers are discussing a possible visit to Saudi Arabia this spring to help repair relations and convince the Kingdom to pump more oil, Axios has learned.https://t.co/pXnOoCldIi — Axios (@axios) March 6, 2022

