Team Biden stalls action against China on fentanyl in hopes of securing climate deal, Sen. Rubio charges

by WorldTribune Staff, August 3, 2023

Congress has drafted legislation to clamp down on the flow of Chinese-manufactured fentanyl which is killing at least 70,000 Americans every year.

But the White House is delaying that action and many thousands more will die because Joe Biden’s administration is hoping to get a “climate deal” with the communists in Beijing, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said.

“There is a group of progressive activists — including some Biden administration insiders — who would delay these actions,” Rubio wrote in an Aug. 2 op-ed for Newsweek. “Some frame drug legalization and ‘harm reduction’ as the answers to all our problems. Others are not as naïve, but they believe a ‘climate deal’ with Beijing is worth withholding sanctions on Chinese drug dealers.”

Last month, Chinese leaders rebuffed attempts by Biden climate czar John Kerry to persuade the communist regime to commit to tougher climate action during three days of talks in Beijing.

In August of 2022, China cut off all dialogue with the Biden administration on climate change after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

So far, Rubio pointed out, Congress’s move to stop the flow of deadly fentanyl into the U.S. includes draft legislation such as the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act, the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, and the HALT Fentanyl Act which is designed to curb other fentanyl-like invented drugs.

Rubio is also pressing for “legislation to list fentanyl precursors as illicit drugs and sanction Chinese institutions that facilitate illegal drug transactions through money laundering.”

“This is not a partisan issue for most Americans. Cartels, gangs, and mobs are flooding our streets with poison. Hundreds of thousands of people are dying as a result. If we don’t try to protect them, we aren’t worthy of being called public servants,” Rubio wrote.

On July 20, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the U.S. “needs” help from China to slow the flow of drugs from Mexico: “China bears responsibility. We need their assistance in interdicting the chemicals and pill presses that are going in volumes that don’t reflect legitimate use.”

Mayorkas did not suggest Team Biden would impose economic pressure on China.

