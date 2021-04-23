Team Biden: Doctors must perform transgender surgeries they object to

by WorldTribune Staff, April 23, 2021

The Biden administration on Tuesday filed an appeal seeking to force doctors and hospitals to perform transgender-related procedures and surgeries even if they object to the procedures, a report said.

BECKET Law’s Luke Goodrich noted that a court in January struck down Biden’s move to punish doctors who don’t perform transgender-related procedures for supposed “sex discrimination.”

Team Biden on Tuesday officially appealed the ruling.

“The plaintiffs are religious doctors, hospitals, and clinics who joyfully serve ALL patients regardless of sex or gender identity. They routinely provide top-notch care to transgender patients for everything from cancer to the common cold,” Goodrich said. “They also provide millions of dollars in free and low-cost care to the elderly, poor, and underserved–care that is jeopardized by the government’s attempt to punish them with multi-million dollar penalties.”

Goodrich said Team Biden’s appeal represents a threat to religious liberty, and to the patients seeking such procedures.

“The government’s own doctors during the Obama Admin agreed: ‘Based on a thorough review of the clinical evidence…there is not enough evidence to determine whether gender reassignment surgery improves health outcomes for [patients] with gender dysphoria,’ ” Goodrich noted.

Recent findings have also pointed out the ineffectiveness of puberty blockers.

“The evidence for using puberty-blocking drugs to treat young people struggling with their gender identity is ‘very low’, an official review has found,” said a BBC report published this month. “The National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said existing studies of the drugs were small and ‘subject to bias and confounding.’”

“The NICE evidence review looked at what impact puberty blockers had on gender dysphoria, mental health – such as depression, anger and anxiety – and quality of life,” the report added. “NICE, which provides national guidance and advice to improve health and social care, said: ‘The quality of evidence for these outcomes was assessed as very low certainty.’ ”

Biden’s pick for Assistant Secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Dr. Rachel Levine, has publicly advocated for the use of puberty blockers and the medical transition of minors, The Daily Wire noted in Feb. 23 report.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief