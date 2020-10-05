Teacher scolds 10-year-old student who professed admiration for Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, October 5, 2020

A middle school teacher in Tacoma, Washington kicked a 10-year-old student off of virtual chat and then scolded the student who had written that he admired President Donald Trump, a report said.

Each day, Brendan Stanton asks his students at P.G. Keithley Middle School a daily question. The day of the incident, Stanton asked students, “Who is the one person you admire and why?” Students are asked to write their answers in the online chatroom.

According to a screenshot, the student wrote:

“I admire Donald J. Trump because he is making America great again. And because he is the best president the United States of America could ever, ever have. And he built the wall so terrorists couldn’t come into in the U.S. Trump is the best person in the world. And that’s why I had admire him.”

Stanton was immediately triggered, AM 770 KTTH in Seattle radio host Jason Rantz noted on Oct. 5.

“Stanton almost immediately kicked the student out of the chatroom, deleted the chat, and proceeded to attack the president, while calling out the student for mentioning him,” Rantz said.

The student’s mother, Elsy Kusander, said that when she complained to Stanton the teacher misled her about what happened, but added that she recorded the incident on her cell phone.

“I went into my son’s room and I heard the teacher saying that this individual is hateful and divisive, etc. I started to record,” Kusander told Rantz. “How can a teacher be teaching to his students horrible things about the president of the country without facts?”

Stanton was so offended, he apparently wouldn’t even say the president’s name. Instead, he referred to Trump as “that individual.”

“Again, that individual has spoken hate to many individuals and I don’t think is an appropriate example for a role model that we should be admiring,” the teacher said.

In a report last month, Rantz noted that a Seattle public school taught students as young as 11-years-old to refer to a riot as an “uprising” and rioters as “freedom fighters.” Students were even encouraged to donate to bail-funds to free the so-called “freedom fighters.”

