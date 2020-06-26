Teacher fired for criticizing BLM tells conservatives to stop playing defense

by WorldTribune Staff, June 26, 2020

Conservatives must go with a full-throttle offense to counter the Left’s blitz on America’s values and history, said a teacher who was recently fired from a Catholic high school for criticizing Black Lives Matter.

“Never negotiate with the radical left, because they’re always on offense,” Timothy Gordon said on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight.

“They’re excellent at these rules. Circle the wagons around other conservatives the way leftists circle the wagons [around other leftists]. Never ever give up a conservative or a retrograde. Never forfeit or apologize on their behalf. Defend their jobs. Defend their livelihoods. Defend their ways of life.”

“Cowardly conservatives” operate on defense, Gordon said. “You can’t really throw a strong punch from your back foot. You need to counterpunch, and you need to counterpunch with all your weight behind it. The only way to to win a football game is to get the ball, maintain possession some of the time, and actually score points. It doesn’t matter how good your defense is. You need to be on offense.”

Gordon said he was fired for a tweet in which he described Black Lives Matter as a terrorist organization. “BLM was declared a BIE — a black identity extremist movement — which is a form of home-spun terror, according the FBI,” he said.

“[Black Lives Matter] is essentially a non-falsifiable religious cult that sets itself specifically against Christianity, just like the French Revolution did,” said Gordon. “They want to destroy the Western nuclear family. They want to destroy private education. They want to destroy the basis for the Western nuclear family, which is heterosexual marriage.”

National Review’s John Hirschauer reported about Gordon’s firing:

Until recently, Tim was a theology teacher at a Catholic high school. Between his two books, his podcast, and his full-time job as a teacher, Gordon was able to support his family and the expansive medical needs of his daughter. His daughter, who had been suffering from relentless bouts of seizures, recently underwent a hemispherectomy, a rare form of neurosurgery in which a large portion of one of the brain’s hemispheres is removed. It is an expensive procedure, and Tim was fortunate to have insurance from the Catholic high school that employed him to defray some of those expenses. Members of that high-school community emailed Tim, wishing his daughter well during the surgery. They prayed for her on the morning announcements. But after Tim said something unfashionable about Black Lives Matter in public, his employment at the school was swiftly terminated. No longer covered by the school’s insurance, his daughter’s expensive recovery would have to be financed out-of-pocket.

Gordon told Breitbart News Tonight that the ordeal of being fired enabled him to draw on the lessons he outlined in his latest book, “Rules for Retrogrades: Forty Tactics to Defeat the Radical Left”.

“[A] retrograde is a deplorable 2.0,” Gordon explained, “And it’s an intellectual who understands Western Civilization, [and its] key figures like Aristotle and Saint Thomas Aquinas and Suarez and Bellarmine. They like to fight, and they’re willing to take their principles to the mat. They hate the tepid conservatism that came to really characterize conservatism in the early 21st century.”

Gordon continued: “The first [rule] is just always be on offense. Chess masters know it. Military generals know it. Defensive coordinators in football know it. You always need to to be on offense. Defense doesn’t win championships.”

