Taxpayers billed $72,000 for each migrant Team Biden puts in a hotel

March 29, 2021

Team Biden is spending more than $86 million to put illegal immigrants in hotels, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

“That works out to $71,666.67 per migrant, paid by your tax dollars, meaning that you are now a co-conspirator to one of the largest smuggling schemes in history,” noted Andrew Arthur of the Center for Immigration Studies.

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tweeted on March 24: “Joe Biden and congressional Democrat leaders have managed our border so poorly they’re now having to spend your taxpayer money to house migrants in hotels.”

“The $86.9 million contract provides 1,239 beds and other necessary services,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Tae D. Johnson, told The Epoch Times.

Echoing the Team Biden mantra of recent days, Johnson insisted: “Our border is not open. The majority of individuals continue to be expelled under the Centers for Disease Control’s public health authority.”

Trump-era Title 42 allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection to immediately deport migrants to stem the spread of covid.

But reports citing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data noted that an average of just 13 percent of nearly 13,000 members of families who tried to cross the border illegally were turned back to Mexico last week.

The remaining 87 percent of the family members who crossed the border will reportedly be allowed to go through immigration proceedings after they entered the U.S., according to a report by Axios.

Texas Republican Rep. Brian Babin told The Epoch Times that Team Biden’s rhetoric was fueling a humanitarian and national security crisis.

“Come on up here, step one foot in, and you will be admitted,” Babin said, characterizing the thrust of the Biden administration’s messaging on immigration. “And, eventually, you will be on a path to citizenship and you’ll receive an education … you’ll get free health care, you will get even stimulus checks.”

