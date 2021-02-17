‘Talent on loan from God’: Rush Limbaugh, 70, goes home

by WorldTribune Staff, February 17, 2021

Radio host and conservative icon Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer, his family announced.

One of the most influential media figures in American history, Limbaugh was a giant in conservative politics since “The Rush Limbaugh Show” began in 1988.

Former President Donald J Trump said he spoke with Limbaugh 3-4 days ago, that he was “very sick” and “a fighter to the end.” He released the following statement:

The great Rush Limbaugh has passed away to a better place, free from physical pain and hostility. His honor, courage, strength, and loyalty will never be replaced. Rush was a patriot, a defender of Liberty, and someone who believed in all of the greatness our Country stands for. Rush was a friend to myself and millions of Americans — a guiding light with the ability to see the truth and paint vivid pictures over the airwaves.

Limbaugh’s program, which began 33 years ago on national syndication with only 56 radio stations, grew to be the most listened-to radio show in the United States, airing on more than 600 stations, according to the show’s website. Up to 27 million people tuned in on a weekly basis.

The announcement of Limbaugh’s death came on Wednesday from his wife Kathryn during the opening segment of the broadcaster’s national program.

“It is with profound sadness that I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” Kathryn Limbaugh said. “Rush will forever be the greatest of all time.”

“We have lost a titan. Sad to note but there is no one who can fill his shoes,” said Catholic League president Bill Donohue. “No talk-show host, on radio or TV – liberal or conservative – has ever had as much public impact as Rush Limbaugh. His voice was a gift from God and his daily presentations and musings were classic. He did not need prepared scripts: his commentary was fluid, coherent and persuasive. Indeed, he captivated his audience in a way no one else ever has.”

Limbaugh’s “Excellence in Broadcasting” network aired sounds clips of Rush, including one in which he said: “The day is gonna come when I’m not gonna be able to do this. Even when the day comes, I’d like to be here. I have this sense of needing to show my appreciation for all that you have done and meant to me.”

“From today on there will be a tremendous void ion our lives and, of course, in our country,” Kathryn Limbaugh said. “Rush often stood up and took arrows on his own because he knew it was the right thing to do.”

The leftist media wasted no time in attacking Limbaugh upon his death. The secondary headline of NBC News’ coverage stated: “The Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree outraged critics with his long history of sexist, homophobic and racist remarks.”

Much to the outrage of leftists and their corporate media allies, Limbaugh was a champion of President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

“They remain scared to death of you, and they remain scared to death of Trump. Trump’s 75 million, 80 million votes. And I’m gonna tell you, you’re not going anywhere,” Rush said on a program in January.

“You know what you believe. You know what your vision for the country is. You’re not gonna give up on it. You’re not gonna go packing away. I mean, some of you may not vote the next chance you get, although I would caution against saying that,” Limbaugh added.

Limbaugh said Democrats can’t “separate you from MAGA, they can’t separate you from Make America Great Again, which I think remains one of our big campaign strengths going forward.”

“The idea that making this country great is somehow bad, the idea that making America great – either again or period – is something controversial, to me is a big plus in our column,” said Limbaugh.

Also a New York Times No. 1 best-selling author, Limbaugh is a member of both the Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Limbaugh revealed his diagnosis of advanced lung cancer a year ago but continued to do his show, with guest hosts often featured on days he was undergoing treatment.

The day after his cancer announcement, Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award, and first lady Melania Trump hung it around Limbaugh’s neck as he was in the congressional gallery for Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address.

“I started listening to Rush when he began on the local talk radio station (KFBK) in Sacramento in 1985, and couldn’t believe what I was hearing, he was so good,” said Steven F. Hayward, a writer and scholar at the Claremont Institute and law lecturer at the University of California Berkeley. “I wasn’t at all surprised when he went national in 1988 and I knew he’d become a huge national hit.”

“The political history of the last 30 years would have been different without him and his huge audience,” Hayward said. “There are many other fine conservative radio hosts, but Rush stands apart. He was the Babe Ruth and Tom Brady of talk radio.”

“Rush gave us hope that through hard work and determination we can be our best,” Kathryn Limbaugh said. “On behalf of the Limbaugh family, I would personally like to thank each and everyone of you who prayed for Rush and inspired him to keep going. … He loved you and he loved this radio program with every part of his being.”

“In Rush’s honor, may we all continue Rush’s mission in our individual lives and communities. … I know all of you listening are terribly sad. We all are. I’m terribly sorry to have to deliver this news to you. God bless you, Rush, and God bless our country,” Kathryn concluded.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media