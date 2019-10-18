Take a look at the forces actually calling the shots in the Democratic primary

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Joe Schaeffer

It is vitally important that the American people realize the full scope of the social engineering tyranny that every major Democratic presidential candidate deliberately bowed down to earlier this month.

It is no coincidence that the utterly hapless Beto O’Rourke pledged his support for revoking the tax-exempt status of every church and religious organization that opposes same-sex marriage at CNN’s LGBTQ Town Hall on Oct. 10. The event was co-sponsored by the powerful and very well-connected radical homosexual rights organization the Human Rights Campaign.

O’Rourke’s alarming comments were very much in line with HRC’s stated agenda to fight “discrimination” against homosexuals in every aspect of American life. The group exerts a strong influence in Democratic politics, no doubt largely due to its substantial financial clout. According to watchdog group Influence Watch, the HRC reported an impressive $45.6 million in revenue for 2017.

But O’Rourke is a desperate candidate looking for any way to resuscitate his flagging campaign. A much more important and telling moment during the town hall came when Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), the current front-runner for the party nomination in the eyes of many observers, disturbingly answered a question from a 9-year-old “transgender” child sadly being used as a prop for an extremist agenda. Warren’s soullessly cheery interaction with the child strikingly displayed the ruling power dynamic in Democratic politics today:

“My name is Jacob and I’m a 9-year-old transgender American. What will you do to make sure kids like me are safe in schools?”@HRC Foundation Parents for Transgender Equality Council member Mimi Lemay & her son Jacob ask @ewarren about protecting trans kids at #EqualityTownHall. pic.twitter.com/wLMQptv0Fn — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) October 11, 2019

A top-tier presidential candidate was kowtowing to a staged stunt on behalf of a radical agenda that was absolutely guaranteed to repulse millions of Americans whose votes she will need to win a general election against President Donald Trump.

As we all know, these televised town halls are much more contrived than they are made to appear. And the various campaigns have a lot of say behind the scenes. Any remotely competent Warren senior staffer would never have allowed such a damaging interaction to occur on national television. Not if the campaign is serious about winning, that is. Yet it did happen, and it shows who is really calling the shots in the Dem primary race. It is most assuredly not the candidates themselves.

This successful bullying of a major Democratic presidential candidate is perfectly in line with the tyrannical nature of HRC. The mother of the unfortunate child in question, Mimi Lemay, is a member of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Parents for Transgender Equality Council.

In a stunning document that does not even hide its despotic overtones, the HRC has co-authored a “Guide for Supporting Transgender students in K-12 Schools.” “Schools in Transition,” is the official title. Partnering in the project are leading leftist organizations the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Education Association, the pro-transgender children advocacy group Gender Spectrum and the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

The guide creepily begins with personal accounts of an educator dealing with a “transitioning” kindergartener and a second-grader. Throughout, the document repeatedly states that a child’s right to “express” a transgender identity trumps all other concerns, including religious objections and even, shockingly, parental consent or even knowledge.

“It is irrelevant whether a person’s objection to a student’s identity or expression is based on sincerely held religious beliefs or the belief that the student lacks capacity or ability to assert their gender identity or expression (e.g., due to age, developmental disability or intellectual disability),” the guide states.

The guide openly declares that parents should not be informed of the child’s awareness of their new gender identity – discovered at school – when doing so is deemed detrimental to the process. Quoting at length:

“In some cases a child’s gender-expansive behavior or desire to transition can initially surface at school. If school staff believe that a gender identity issue is presenting itself or creating difficulty for the child at school, sensitively approaching parents about the situation may be appropriate…. Any decision to raise the topic with parents must be made very carefully and in consultation with the student. In some instances, a school may choose not to bring the subject up if there is a concern that parents or caregivers may react negatively.”

Chapter Five of the guide specifically targets the problem of “Unsupportive Parents or Caregivers.” It boldly elaborates how to successfully keep supporting the child’s new gender identity even as parents at home disapprove. Given that the document has already stated that parents must not always be informed of their child’s transitioning, the steps laid out appear more designed to keep unwitting parents from discovering what is truly going on with their child at school, even going so far as to explain how the child’s own brothers and sisters might have to be kept out of the loop. Again quoting at length:

“[T]he school and student should determine how to proceed through the collaborative process of figuring out how the school can support the student and balance the student’s need to be affirmed at school with the reality that the student does not have that support at home. This process should address the following basic topics and situations:

“The modifications or accommodations the student is seeking (e.g., use of different name, pronouns and sex-separated facilities).

“How to refer to the student when communicating with the student’s parents or caregivers, both in writing and verbally.

“How to refer to the student when communicating with the student’s siblings.”

This is the agenda a hollow Elizabeth Warren allowed herself to celebrate in a major Democratic town hall event. This is the very organization that every major Democratic presidential candidate bent the knee to under the smarmily approving gaze of CNN host Anderson Cooper.

And these are the corporate supporters of an organization that is calling for the abuse – there is no other word for it – of young schoolchildren without the knowledge of parents who may not approve of having their kids’ be the playthings of a radical social experiment.

Among the many, many names are “Platinum Partners” American Airlines, Apple, Diageo Smirnoff, Nationwide insurance and Target.

Brands owned by multinational alcoholic beverage maker Diageo include Bailey’s Irish Cream, Captain Morgan rum, Guinness and Johnnie Walker scotch.

“Gold Partners” include Carnival cruize lines, Chevron Oil, Lexus luxury autos and Nordstrom retail stores.

“Silver Partners” feature BP Oil, MGM Resorts and US Bank.

“Bronze Partners” include Amazon, Capital One, Google, Hershey chocolates Hyatt hotels, Macys, PNC Bank and Shell Oil.

The mother of the 9-year-old Warren questioner has also been repeatedly touted by PFLAG, which bills itself as “the nation’s largest family and ally organization” for homosexual and transgender youth.

PFLAG has recommended HRC’s “Schools in Transition” guide as a valuable resource for creating “safer schools” in addition to posting its own handbook on supporting transgender schoolchildren. Repulsively, automaker Subaru has boasted of its continuing “partnership” with PFLAG ” to ensure that all youth – regardless of their family background or personal identity – are welcomed and accepted at school.”

Once again, the list of corporate partners for PFLAG is extensive and also includes the hokey metallic circle levels. Prominent companies include a repeat appearance by American Airlines, Apple and Macy’s and gratefully highlights other well-known brands such as General Motors, Marriott hotels, Walmart and Whirlpool.

Starkly standing out among the field of corporate logos is the iconic Major League Baseball emblem. Who knew watching the World Series was a way to support the gender warping of young school children without the consent of their parents?

Beto O’Rourke has been rightly pilloried for his authoritarian statements against churches that oppose homosexuality for moral reasons. But Beto is an also-ran. Will ostensible front-runner Elizabeth Warren ever be asked for the record why she played a nationally televised role in a stunt meant to boost an agenda that advocates the hijacking of young children from their parents in the name of “social progress?”

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com, LibertyNation.com and FreePressInternational.org.

