Swamp values: Liz Cheney opts for D.C. over Wyoming, won’t resign; Hunter’s ‘honesty’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 8, 2021

You don’t see Liz Cheney and Hunter Biden mentioned in the same sentence often. Except this: They embrace the Swamp.

Cheney was elected to represent the people of Wyoming in the House of Representatives. The people of Wyoming overwhelmingly supported President Donald Trump and were overwhelmingly against his impeachment.

Cheney chose Swamp values over Wyoming values. She was one of the ten Republicans who voted on Jan. 13 to impeach Trump.

As for Hunter, he got an emotional vote of support from his Dad, President Joe Biden.

The Wyoming Republican Party’s central committee voted Saturday to censure Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican. The censure motion went further. It called for her to resign from Congress immediately.

In a case of one never-Trumper interviewing another, Cheney was asked by host Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday” if she planned to step down. Cheney said “I’m not,” then defended her impeachment vote.

“I think people all across Wyoming understand and recognize that our most important duty is to the Constitution,” Cheney said. “And as I’ve explained and will continue to explain to supporters all across the state and voters all across the nation, the oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment and it doesn’t bend to partisanship, it doesn’t bend to political pressure.”

The Constitution may not bend, but scores of politicians and political appointees have become skilled contortionists when it comes to bending to the Swamp.

Cheney said that Republicans need to be sure “we are being honest about what really did happen in 2020 so we actually have a chance to win in 2022 and win the White House back in 2024.

“People have been lied to,” Cheney said. “The extent to which the president, President Trump for months leading up to Jan. 6 spread the notion that the election had been stolen or that the election was rigged was a lie and people need to understand that.”

Cheney’s Swampspeak did not fool her Wyoming constituents. In a recent poll, 73 percent of Republican voters and 62 percent of all voters in Wyoming expressed an unfavorable view of the three-term congresswoman. Only 10 percent of Republican primary voters and 13 percent of general election voters said they would vote to re-elect her.

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted on Feb.8 that “Wyoming voters chose Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a 70% to 22% margin. Wyoming voters also chose Donald Trump over Joe Biden in 2020 by 70% to 27%.”

That, Chumley noted, “combined with the eyebrow-raising claim that it’s valid to impeach a president who’s no longer president, makes Cheney an elitist, concerned more about taking down Trump than representing the will of her state, her constituents or even the Constitution.”

She may not voluntarily leave now.

“Defiant Cheney Says She Won’t Quit After Wyoming GOP’s Censure,” Bloomberg wrote.

“But voters will have the last say. In 2022, when she faces re-election, she almost certainly will leave then,” Chumley wrote.

The word “honesty” has no real meaning in the Swamp, but that didn’t stop 50-year Swamp denizen Joe Biden from using the word to describe his China-compromised son Hunter.

Biden praised the “honesty” shown by his son in describing his struggles with drug addiction in an upcoming memoir.

“The honesty with which he stepped forward and talked about the problem and the hope that — it gave me hope reading it,” Biden told CBS’ “60 Minutes” in an interview that aired Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl.

Hunter Biden’s memoir “Beautiful Things” is scheduled to be published in April by Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books.

The book “details Hunter’s descent into substance abuse and his tortuous path to sobriety,” according to a press release.

“I’ll betcha there’s not a family you know that doesn’t have somebody in the family that had a drug problem or an alcohol problem,” Joe Biden said.

Hunter Biden confirmed in December that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the Ukraine and China also have come under scrutiny, with critics accusing him of trading on the family name to enrich himself. The Swamp to Hunter Biden is obviously one of those “Beautiful Things.”

In what was said to be an error but is oh so appropriate, Hunter Biden’s memoir was topping Amazon’s list of best sellers — in the “Chinese Biographies” category.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media