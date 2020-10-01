‘Swamp’ honors Dr. Fauci with federal bureaucracy’s ‘Oscar’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 1, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci has received the Washington, D.C. swamp’s equivalent of the Oscar, a columnist noted.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the leftist media’s go-to guy on covid, was named 2020 Federal Employee of the Year by the Partnership for Public Service, Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted on Thursday.

The Partnership for Public Service gives out the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals, or Sammies.

Fauci, who is often seen wearing a mask of his favorite baseball team, the Washington Nationals, received the award at his home with help from the team’s mascots, the “Racing Presidents”, Bedard noted.

“Dr. Fauci has become a household name for his steady hand and unwavering commitment to his country during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Partnership for Public Service President Max Stier said in a statement. “Dr. Fauci represents the very best of public service, and it is an honor to award him the 2020 Federal Employee of the Year. We thank him for his dedication and for inspiring the next generation of public servants.”

Many are not surprised that Fauci would receive such praise from the swamp.

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted earlier this year that Fauci has “in fact made several erroneous statements about the coronavirus.”

“Apparently, Americans are supposed to forget that, and cede their lives and livelihoods to a scientist with a history of false predictions?”

In January, Fauci told Newsmax that the coronavirus was “not a major threat to the people of the United States.” A week or so later he said during an interview on “The Cats Roundtable” on 970 AM in New York that the coronavirus “isn’t something the American public needs to worry about or be frightened about.”

In February, USA Today ran with the headline: “Risk of coronavirus in U.S. is ‘miniscule,’ ” Fauci told USA Today’s Editorial Board. The article quoted Fauci as saying: “Skip the masks unless you are contagious, don’t worry about catching anything from Chinese products and certainly don’t avoid Chinese people or restaurants.”

By April, Fauci was criticizing states for failing to issue widespread stay-at-home orders.

“I don’t understand why that’s not happening,” Fauci said during an interview with leftist CNN. “If you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing that. We really should be.”

In May, Chumley noted, “with the devastations of the U.S. economy bearing down hard on millions of business owners, on millions of American workers, on millions of out-of-work, desperate heads of families with children — now Fauci wants to talk up the death count for the whole nation, nay, the whole world, to hear?”

“We need to stop treating Fauci like he’s omniscient,” Chumley added.

Tell it to the swamp.

